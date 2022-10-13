The Mobile City Council will debate a new master plan for the Civic Center and the possibility of redefining the Central Business District at committee meetings later this month.
At an administrative services committee meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, councilors will continue a discussion about a new Civic Center plan and also review a proposal from urban designer Jeff Speck for a master plan for the 22-acre site.
The city has tried and failed for more than 15 years to redevelop the site. The latest plan, proposed by architecture firm Populous, looks to renovate the arena and possibly the theater as well. In addition, plans call for a six-story building that will house the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as an 800 to 1,200 space parking structure.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll chairs this committee and is joined by District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and Council Vice President Gina Gregory.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the council’s entitlement committee will meet at 1 p.m. to discuss changing the definition of the city’s Central Business District in order to allow the Downtown Redevelopment Authority to work in other areas.
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn is chairman of the committee. He is joined by members Gregory and Carroll.
On Thursday, the council also announced the postponement of its regular meeting on Tuesday because several councilors will be out attending a Mobile Chamber of Commerce Leader Exchange Conerence.
Both the pre-conference and regular council meetings will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively. The committee meetings and the pre-conference meeting will all be held in the council conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaze. The regular council meeting will take place in the auditorium on the first floor of the county-owned building.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
