The Mobile City Council said it was "outraged" and "disappointed"about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year's eve that claimed the life of one and injured nine others.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, following a closed-door briefing for councilors on the shooting authorities believe was gang-related, the body said the incident "does not represent" the family friendly image the group of elected officials have worked to maintain for the city.
In the statement, councilors also seemingly support Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office in attempts to make so-called automatic switches on semiautomatic handguns a state offense. Currently fitting a handgun with the switch that gives it automatic capabilities is a federal crime, but not a state one. Like Police Chief Paul Prine, councilors said in the statement the law change could help keep the altered guns off the street.
"We have every confidence in the Mobile Police Department and fully support efforts by the administration to go after known offenders and illegal weapons on our streets,"the statement reads. "In the coming weeks we look forward to passing a council resolution to send our legislative delegation supporting laws that would get trigger activators off our streets.”
Police have made an arrest in the case, but have not released the name of the shooter. The suspect is still receiving medical attention at a local hospital under police guard. Once the treatment has ended, the suspect will transported and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a number of state and federal charges.
The council briefing on the shooting was held as part of an executive session to protect the ongoing investigation, city attorney Ricardo Woods explained following the adjournment of the regular City Council meeting. The council did not reconvene following the session.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
