The Mobile City Council entered its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting with one option to bring in a third party to study an upcoming annexation plan, but now the body has three choices to consider before its next regular meeting.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and Council President C.J. Small support an ordinance that requires the city to hire a third party to conduct a feasibility study. It would also require the city to provide information related to tax revenue and the amount of services already provided in the area.
“We would rather have a third party conduct the study because many residents don’t trust the government,” Small said.
Carroll, a co-sponsor of the amendment, said the move helps the community better understand what’s going on. It will also help “unite the council” when it comes time to vote to allow a referendum.
“Our hope is it’s a process that’s transparent and open to the public,” he said. “We hope it’s a plus that puts us in the right direction and unites us.”
However, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration prefers making the item a one-time resolution. The move would allow a third party to be hired for this annexation plan, but would not force future mayors or councils to do it. Stimpson Chief of Staff James Barber said the administration also doesn’t believe municipal law allows the council to approve an ordinance that directs the administration to do what it asks. He also argued the ordinance, as written, asks for information the city doesn’t control or doesn’t have easy access to.
Carroll said the council could approve the ordinance and if the possibility of a small annexation comes up, the body could find a workable solution.
“Changing it to a resolution takes the teeth out of it,” he said. “The ordinance gives us something clear to follow for years to come. It doesn’t just unite the council; it unites the council, the administration and citizens.”
In addition to a debate between a resolution or ordinance, the council can also consider a compromise of sorts mentioned by Stimpson. The mayor said there’s a process through state law to allow for annexations, but his office would sign off on what he called a “third-party validator,” who could verify the city’s financial analysis on annexation.
“Give us a little bit of time … the council attorney and [city attorney] Ricardo [Woods] can pick someone who can look at this,” Stimpson said.
Stimpson even suggested BFM Services as a possible validator. The national firm has previously worked with the city on financial analysis and had partnered with the city prior to his administration taking over.
The council kept the ordinance on the agenda for next week’s meeting and added the resolution as well. There will be no committee meetings on the items.
This debate comes as the city works on an annexation plan that at one time was looking to add 26,000 residents from West Mobile into the city. The number of possible residents has changed, administration officials have confirmed. Still, the administration is looking at making the plan public as early as next month.
Carroll said the proposed ordinance is not meant to delay a decision to act on annexation. He told councilors he planned to vote to allow annexation in some form and didn’t want to drag it out.
On Tuesday, Barber said the administration would stick to its original plan and look to take the plan public after the holidays.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
