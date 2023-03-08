GulfQuest Merceria Ludgood

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood speaks at a ceremony honoring "Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade," an exhibition at the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico.

The relics of the transatlantic slave trade displayed in the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico taught an important lesson of strength and memory, Mobile leaders and museum visitors said Wednesday afternoon.

“Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” opened at the museum in January with financial support from Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. What divers with the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West, Fla. recovered from roughly a dozen sunken slave ships form the basis of the traveling exhibition that will leave Mobile in June.

GulfQuest Spirits of the Passage looking

(Left to right) Mobile County Commission Chairman Connie Hudson, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Patricia Frazier read about the origins of the transatlantic slave trade.
GulfQuest Spirits of the Passage

A display of ankle shackles recovered from a sunken slave ship featured in the "Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade" exhibition at GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico.

