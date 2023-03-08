Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood speaks at a ceremony honoring "Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade," an exhibition at the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico.
A display of ankle shackles recovered from a sunken slave ship featured in the "Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade" exhibition at GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico.
The relics of the transatlantic slave trade displayed in the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico taught an important lesson of strength and memory, Mobile leaders and museum visitors said Wednesday afternoon.
“Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” opened at the museum in January with financial support from Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. What divers with the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West, Fla. recovered from roughly a dozen sunken slave ships form the basis of the traveling exhibition that will leave Mobile in June.
Madeleine Burnside, the historian and curator behind “Spirits of the Passage,” said the exhibit explores how Africans, Americans and Europeans interacted with each other and participated in a centuries-long practice that saw millions of people put in chains and shipped to another side of the world.
“It was our effort to bring the facts, the evidence, the objects to really tell you this trade happened and happened like this,” Burnside said in a video statement played in GulfQuest’s theater. “It's not about statistics or something that we read in a history book. It's about actually being able to see up close the details of what the Middle Passage was all about.”
The Florida exhibit traveled across the country for years before it came to Mobile last September. Burnside described the experience as moving on a personal level.
“Everyone involved really felt that we were on the cutting edge of a story that was at once terrible and magnificent because it was the truth about a large portion of how this country was founded,” she said, expressing a hope more people will continue to learn the story the exhibit tells.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said “Spirits of the Passage” is more about the “indomitable spirit” of people who endured the slavery experience rather than the trade itself. He tied the history of the highlighted slave ships into nearby Africatown’s history with the Clotilda slave ship.
“This exhibit really hits close to home because it won’t be very long before Mobilians and people from all over the world will be able to go to Africatown for the Heritage House and see the exhibit there,” Stimpson said. “We are delighted to work in conjunction with the county to tell this part of our story.”
Ludgood said exhibits like this teach history as it happened, and should be lessons for everyone to create a better tomorrow.
“We still need to hear it because unless we do then we run the risk of letting it happen to us again, maybe in a different way, but still taking steps backwards,” she said. “I hope that each of us gets an opportunity to see it and experience it…to understand what [the slave trade] was and why it happened.”
When she reached the end of the exhibit, fifth generation Clotilda descendant Patricia Frazier told Lagniappe she found “Spirits of the Passage” allowed people to understand the atrocity of slavery and its legacy in American society today.
Echoing Stimpson, Frazier said seeing the artifacts of slavery from other ships made her hopeful for the day pieces from Clotilda will be on display in Africatown.
“I don’t know if going through one time lets you ingest all of it,” the retired professor said. “The past isn’t in the past because it continues to haunt people to the current day.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
