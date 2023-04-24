The developer behind a new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters confirmed on Monday that the building will be located at the site of the Civic Center property in downtown Mobile.
FD Stonewater announced that the Corps’ regional headquarters would officially move from its current location at 109 St. Joseph Street to a 190,000 square-foot building at the southeast corner of the Civic Center site, at the intersection of Claiborne and Canal streets, according to a statement.
“It is very exciting to see USACE continuing to invest in downtown Mobile, and we look forward to working closely with their team and FD Stonewater to move this great project forward,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “The City of Mobile has a long history with USACE, and we know they will be an excellent partner as we continue to redevelop and revitalize the entire Mobile Civic Center site.”
The announcement comes a little more than a month after the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment turned down a request from the developer for a variance of building setbacks, due to federal standards. It’s currently unclear what tweaks were made to the plan to allow it to move forward.
Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved the ground lease at the site, which was officially signed on April 18. The council has also previously approved funding for a 1,000-car parking deck on the site.
City spokesman Jason Johnson said the parking deck not only frees up space for future development that would’ve been taken up by surface parking, but it will also help the city generate revenue going forward.
The new regional headquarters will meet modern design, sustainability, and federal security standards along with USACE’s programmatic requirements for secure office space, special use areas, and amenity spaces, the statement reads.
The property will house multiple divisions of the USACE and can accommodate the agency’s future workforce growth projections. In addition, the project contemplates outdoor amenity space as well as a landscaped promenade.
Richard Mann, Principal of Development at FD Stonewater, further commented, “our team is very pleased to partner with the City of Mobile and USACE on this important federal development. Our intent is to deliver a highly functional and efficient headquarters facility that meets the agency’s requirements and supports the City’s long-term redevelopment goals for the Civic Center site, while respecting the surrounding neighborhoods of downtown Mobile.”
FD Stonewater is partnering with architecture and design firm Wight & Company, civil engineering firm Mott MacDonald, and General Contractor Harvey-Cleary Builders.
A groundbreaking at the site is expected in about two months.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) regulates the sale of liquor at the retail and wholesale level. As Lagniappe reported this week, the board cannot own property and rents its facilities through private landlords. Some people say the state should stay in the alcohol business because it enforces consumption laws and contributes funds to many statewide programs, while others say the state should withdraw and focus on wholesale alcohol sales. How should Alabama go forward?
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.