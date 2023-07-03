USS Enterprise

120321-N-VH054-556

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2012) The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) is underway with the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean. Enterprise is deployed supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Harry Andrew D. Gordon/Released)

 By Kyle Hamrick

The world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will be dismantled by a private contractor, the U.S. Navy announced on June 30. While the Navy did not say where USS Enterprise will be taken apart, Mobile is on the shortlist.

In September, Lagniappe reported the decommissioned vessel that participated in the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and other conflicts in its 61 years of service has sat in storage in Newport News, Virginia since 2017.

