ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2012) The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) is underway with the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean. Enterprise is deployed supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Harry Andrew D. Gordon/Released)
The world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will be dismantled by a private contractor, the U.S. Navy announced on June 30. While the Navy did not say where USS Enterprise will be taken apart, Mobile is on the shortlist.
In September, Lagniappe reported the decommissioned vessel that participated in the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and other conflicts in its 61 years of service has sat in storage in Newport News, Virginia since 2017.
The Navy published a draft environmental impact statement in August listing four proposals for the Enterprise’s future. Dismantling the ship in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, Brownsville, Texas or Mobile was the Navy’s preferred course of action.
Now, roughly nine months after receiving public comments on their proposal, the Navy revealed its decision on Friday, June 30.
“The Navy’s Proposed Action is to dispose of ex-Enterprise, including its naval reactor plants,” the final environmental impact statement reads. “Disposal includes dismantling and recycling the remnant hull sections at a government facility or through a contract with an authorized commercial facility in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws, and removing and packaging the reactor plants or components for transportation and disposal as low-level radioactive waste at an authorized radioactive waste disposal facility or facilities.”
By contracting Enterprise’s dismantlement to the private sector, workers at Navy shipyards can focus on keeping active battleships in good operating condition, the statement reads. The ship would be completely disposed of between 2030 and 2040 at the earliest if the Navy used its own workforce, and commercial dismantlement could do the job in less time and for a lower cost.
Starting around 2025 and ending around 2030, taking the Enterprise apart in a commercial facility would cost between $554 million and $696 million, Lagniappe previously reported.
“Radiation exposure associated with the proposed action and alternatives would comply with applicable federal limits,” the statement reads. “The collective radiation exposure to the public from transportation of radioactive materials would be negligible compared to the collective exposure from natural background radiation.”
Some Mobilians spoke against the Enterprise coming to the Azalea City during September’s public hearings. They expressed concerns about the project’s effect on Mobile and Africatown’s health and environment,
Officials with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program said Navy representatives would work with project leaders and local and state regulatory agencies to ensure the project is safe.
Where the Enterprise will be dismantled will be announced in at least 30 days, according to a statement. The final environmental impact statement can be viewed at www.carrierdisposaleis.com or at the Ben May Main Library on Government Street.
