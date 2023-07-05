Council 2021

The Mobile City Council elected in 2021. 

 Gabriel Tynes

The Mobile City Council adjourned Wednesday morning’s meeting early after three members did not approve the agenda.

Those members — Council President C.J. Small, Councilman William Carroll and Councilman Cory Penn — abstained from a vote to approve the agenda and it failed. Without an agenda to work from, the meeting was adjourned.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

