The Mobile City Council adjourned Wednesday morning’s meeting early after three members did not approve the agenda.
Those members — Council President C.J. Small, Councilman William Carroll and Councilman Cory Penn — abstained from a vote to approve the agenda and it failed. Without an agenda to work from, the meeting was adjourned.
Carroll and Small left the meeting before a reporter could ask questions about their decisions. Penn was asked about the move, but refused to comment, other than to say a statement would be available soon. Texts to Carroll were not immediately returned.
The council was set to vote Tuesday on a transfer of land from the city to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners to complete a deal to allow for the construction of a new stadium for Williamson High School. The council was also set to award a $3.4-million contract for the renovations to Bienville Square.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds told members of the media after the abbreviated meeting that he was as surprised by the decision as anyone else. He said the tactic was not discussed at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday and he would not speculate on what issue caused the abstensions.
“There are some underlying issues apparently, but I don’t want to speculate,” he said. “Sometimes legislative politics are this way.”
Reynolds said the council could call a special meeting to vote on remaining agenda items early, or they could rollover to the next meeting, which is set for July 11.
“I’m hopeful we can reconvene,” he said. “We have a lot on the agenda.”
The action may have been a result of ongoing negotiations between the city and the school board over the size of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. The school board and council have for weeks been working out a sale of the structure that would allow it to be used for Murphy High School football games and Williamson games this upcoming season.
Despite the council already approving both the intergovernmental agreement and a sale contract for the stadium, the two sides may disagree on stadium size once the deal is finalized. School Commissioner Johnny Hatcher said the board had previously discussed downsizing the 40,000-seat venue.
“If we do downsize it, it’s not going to be detrimental to any games at all,” Hatcher said. “There are other stadiums out there that have way less capacity than we have right now and they’re still getting bowl games there. So it’s not that big of a deal. Anything we do out there is going to be an improvement, not only for the City of Mobile, but for whoever comes there and plays."
While Hatcher stopped short of giving a definitive number commissioners were looking for as far as seats, promoters have indicated that 30,000 would be the ideal number in order to host games between Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
In addition to the Williamson stadium deal and the Bienville Square money, an appropriation to Opportunity for Entertainers was on this agenda. Kalenski Adams said the money from several council districts was aimed at supporting the MobFest music festival, which is taking place July 14-16, in conjunction with July’s LoDa Artwalk.
Adams said the festival is a celebration of all musical genres. While the money would have been helpful a week early, he said, waiting a week for the funding won’t hurt the festival too much.
