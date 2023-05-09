Sandy Stimpson annexation

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson speaks to media after a city councilors unanimously voted to allow a referendum on annexing parts of West Mobile.

The Mobile City Council unanimously approved four separate resolutions allowing for an annexation referendum in West Mobile.

If the referendum is successful in all four areas, the city would add as many as 26,000 new residents to the city. It would make Mobile, with 213,000 residents, the state’s second-largest city behind Huntsville, and would mark for the first time since 1900 that the Port City will outpace Birmingham in population.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.  Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.   

(2) comments

2_Wh33ler
2_Wh33ler

So everyone is jumping up and down hollering, slapping each other on the back . In 1992 after defeating the University of Florida in the first ever SEC Championship game Alabama’s Gene Stallings told everyone we haven’t done anything but win another game. Like Auburn’s Kick Six with 2 seconds on the clock this game ain’t over. We have finally achieved reaching the goal line. The question remains can we score the game winning touchdown or will we let apathy defeat us?

VOTE YES for Annexation.

Report Add Reply
Jim Gilbert
Jim Gilbert

Finally! Thanks to all of city council and of course to the mayor for making this happen.

Report Add Reply

