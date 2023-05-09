The Mobile City Council unanimously approved four separate resolutions allowing for an annexation referendum in West Mobile.
If the referendum is successful in all four areas, the city would add as many as 26,000 new residents to the city. It would make Mobile, with 213,000 residents, the state’s second-largest city behind Huntsville, and would mark for the first time since 1900 that the Port City will outpace Birmingham in population.
The study area approved for referendum, known as map “A,” included the largest number of people and the greatest potential for revenue of the four maps originally presented to the council.
The vote ended years of speculation about annexation, after a previous Mobile City Council voted down a smaller growth proposal in 2019.
Following the decision, Mayor Sandy Stimpson told reporters not only did the vote give the city a better chance at more resources going forward, but it would benefit the area when it comes to economic development.
“I think it makes it easier to sell the city,” he said. “It’s exciting and it’s a major milestone, this vote.”
Mobile Probate Judge Don Davis will have 10 days once he officially receives the resolutions to call for a referendum in the four areas. The referendum must take place no less than 20 days and no more than 40 days from when he calls for it, city Chief of Staff Jim Barber said.
So everyone is jumping up and down hollering, slapping each other on the back . In 1992 after defeating the University of Florida in the first ever SEC Championship game Alabama’s Gene Stallings told everyone we haven’t done anything but win another game. Like Auburn’s Kick Six with 2 seconds on the clock this game ain’t over. We have finally achieved reaching the goal line. The question remains can we score the game winning touchdown or will we let apathy defeat us?
VOTE YES for Annexation.
Finally! Thanks to all of city council and of course to the mayor for making this happen.
