(Photo/ www.facebook.com/MoonPieOverMobile) This year’s MoonPie Over Mobile will have a little competition with Alabama playing in the Cotton Bowl that evening, but organizers plan to have plenty of “jumbotrons” available.
Despite popular belief to the contrary, the city currently does not have a law on the books banning fireworks outside of Fat Tuesday and if the Mobile City Council can’t find consensus on an ordinance soon, July 4 this year could be more explosive than most.
In previous years, city officials have gone to great lengths to inform citizens that the use and sale of fireworks are banned in Mobile, but that’s technically not the case.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson has sponsored an ordinance that would ban the sale and use of most consumer-grade fireworks, outside of sparklers and other “novelty” items. Members of the council have spent weeks debating the merits of the proposed law and can’t seem to come to an agreement.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, May 16, councilors again delayed a vote on the subject. At issue for councilors is how restrictive the ordinance should be.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds has introduced an amended version of the ordinance to allow the use of some large, consumer-grade fireworks on four days per year — July 3-4 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The original ordinance, Reynolds said, infringed on citizens rights to enjoy fireworks, especially during typical celebratory times. Timing is critical, Reynolds said, as he urged his colleagues to vote on his amendment. With the unofficial start of summer coming soon with Memorial Day, retailers will be making plans to sell fireworks.
Other councilors, like District 5 Councilman Joel Daves, argued that with Reynolds amendment, Mobile would be the state’s only large city without a prohibition on fireworks during the July 4 and New Year’s Eve holidays.
“No other large city in Alabama allows people to shoot off fireworks whenever they want,” Daves said. “There has to be a reason for that and I suspect it’s about public safety.”
District 2 Councilman William Carroll, who admitted he would fire off bottle rockets on July 4, said other larger fireworks could be a concern in areas with greater population density, like the Oakleigh Garden District and other areas in downtown and Midtown. Carroll later said he felt there is room for compromise on the issue.
“I live in a neighborhood where an ember from one of those could cause a housefire,” he said.
Mobile Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami told councilors his concern with Reynolds’ amendment was its allowing of large audible and aerial fireworks.
Reynolds argued Lami could ask the council to add exceptions to his amendment, even if it passes. He also pointed to a provision in the ordinance that would allow Lami to not allow fireworks in certain areas of the city based on weather or public safety.
“We shouldn’t make blanket policies based on residents downtown when other parts of the city exist,” he said.
Even with an ordinance in place, councilors conceded a law against fireworks would be hard to enforce. District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said those who want to will shoot off fireworks despite a law on the books.
“You’re not going to be able to enforce this,” Penn said. “Even if we say they can’t, people are going to shoot fireworks. We need to just vote and move forward on this.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
