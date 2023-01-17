It appears the Mobile City Council has the five votes needed to approve a ground lease for land near the Civic Center slated to become the new home for a local office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but it was still the subject of some debate at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
While the council has settled on a path forward on redevelopment of the 22 acres where the Civic Center currently sits and elected officials seem poised to give the Corps of Engineers what they want, it appears not every councilor is on board.
District 4 City Councilman Ben Reynolds questioned the lease based on the federally mandated 50-foot setback requirement for “force impact.” The setback would be 25 feet greater than that which is allowed in the downtown development district and would need to be approved by the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment (BZA) before the deal could be finalized. The BZA meeting where that would be discussed has yet to take place, which is paramount to Reynolds’ concerns.
“This is about the building,” Reynolds said, referring to the setback. “Look across the country; not all Corps buildings are built that way.”
Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp, who used to serve with the Corps, told Reynolds the special setback was put in place after the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Therefore, any building constructed before then would need a waiver and any new building is mandated to have the setback. In response, Reynolds questioned whether an entertainment zone was the best place for the government building, given those requirements.
Reynolds said he would be at the next BZA hearing advocating for the group to deny the variance that would allow the greater setback.
Reynolds also questioned the terms of the lease, which would have the private developer pay the city $1 per year for the first decade, $100,000 per year for the next 10 years and then go to market rate after that.
The lease also requires the city to provide up to $30 million for an 880-space parking garage on the site. Sixteen of those spaces will be under full-time lease by the Corps, Britton Bonner, an attorney for the city, said. At least 135 other spots in the garage will be reserved for Corps employees during daytime hours, Bonner said.
Willie Patterson, a Corps project manager, told councilors only about 300 to 400 of the organization’s employees would be in the new building at one time. This would free up even more parking spaces for the public.
When the Corps sent out a request for proposals for the new building, the city wanted to provide a space where all 800 of the organization’s employees could be in a single office. The downtown location was chosen, in part, because of its proximity to restaurants and shopping, Bonner said.
Because the current Corps building was smaller, many of the 800 employees were spread throughout offices all over the city. This building, Bonner said, would provide one office for all of the employees who could then spend money downtown.
Another reason the city chose the Civic Center site was because it was the only place the city owned that met every requirement the Corps had, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.
“The city didn’t have another piece of property downtown where they wanted to build the building,” he said.
Stimpson also advocated for the building and for the parking garage, calling the development a “loss leader” when it comes to future development at or near the Civic Center site.
“Hopefully it’s an anchor for the future,” he said.
Councilmen Scott Jones and Joel Daves brought up the long relationship that exists between the Corps of Engineers and the city, in defense of the project. It goes back to at least the 1800s, both said.
“I think if we didn’t acknowledge that partnership with this building, we’d possibly lose that [Corps of Engineers] district and the 800 jobs that come with it,” Jones said.
Daves agreed and accused Reynolds of “nitpicking.”
“We are so far down this road to turn around and start nitpicking,” he said. “That’s in the past. It’s water under the bridge. We have vetted and vetted and vetted and vetted it.”
The council could vote as early as next week on the ground lease in question. There was some discussion of a called meeting or committee meeting where councilors could view a Corps presentation on the building, but no announcement has been made to that effect.
Annexation
Beverly Cooper, a founder of local voting rights group Stand Up Mobile, again asked the council and mayor’s office to be more transparent when it comes to a future annexation plan.
“We want this process to be … inclusive and transparent and right now we believe it’s none of those,” she said.
In response to Cooper’s statements, Jones asked the mayor’s office to put an annexation plan map on the council agenda as soon as possible. He noted the success the same council had in redrawing district maps that ended up giving Black voters a majority in four out of the seven council districts.
“I’m asking the administration to get the maps on the table,” Jones said. “Then what happened with redistricting can happen here and all the theories and finger-pointing can stop.”
Jones also touted that a plan he’s seen could bring in as much as $1 million per year more in individual district capital money.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll again called himself a “proponent of annexation,” but he questioned if the city would really bring in enough revenue from expanding its western border to justify doing it. He also questioned why the city spends $21 million on 70,000 people within its police jurisdiction when legally it’s allowed to spend a lot less.
“Twenty-one million could’ve been going to districts that have been hurting,” Carroll said. “I’m an annexation proponent, but we’re going to have to get this right.”
(1) comment
I found it interesting that Beverly Cooper called for transparency and Chief of Staff Barber pointed out her group had been invited to view the proposal the administration had laid out.
