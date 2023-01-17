Council 2021

The Mobile City Council elected in 2021. 

 Gabriel Tynes

It appears the Mobile City Council has the five votes needed to approve a ground lease for land near the Civic Center slated to become the new home for a local office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but it was still the subject of some debate at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

While the council has settled on a path forward on redevelopment of the 22 acres where the Civic Center currently sits and elected officials seem poised to give the Corps of Engineers what they want, it appears not every councilor is on board.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(1) comment

2_Wh33ler
2_Wh33ler

I found it interesting that Beverly Cooper called for transparency and Chief of Staff Barber pointed out her group had been invited to view the proposal the administration had laid out.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.