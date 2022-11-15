The pathway to approving medical cannabis dispensaries in the city of Mobile doesn’t seem as clear as other area cities as the City Council will get a first look at an ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Unlike other state laws, Alabama’s medical cannabis legislation requires cities, through an ordinance, to allow dispensaries that can distribute marijuana to patients with a limited amount of illnesses, including depression and cancer.
Other area cities, like Daphne, Foley and Spanish Fort, have all previously passed ordinances or resolutions allowing for the dispensaries, but members of the Mobile City Council started debating the merits of the law on Tuesday, Nov. 15, a full week before the item is set to appear on their meeting agenda.
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones brought up the issue during a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, suggesting the ordinance approving medical cannabis dispensaries be sent to a committee meeting where members can ask questions of representatives of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC).
“I think we need to slow down,” he said. “There are too many questions. I don’t care if everyone else is doing it. There’s a right way to do things and a wrong way.”
Specifically, Jones said, he wants to know how police are supposed to respond to complaints about the dispensaries and how judges are supposed to handle any court cases that come their way.
At the regular meeting Tuesday, District 2 Councilman William Carroll enthusiastically volunteered to be a co-sponsor on next week’s ordinance and defended the use of cannabis for medical reasons.
“Never in my life have I been a pothead; I was an athlete and I stayed away from it,” he said. “From what I have heard it helps a lot of people.”
The city has time to decide on dispensaries, as June is the deadline for AMCC to award licenses to four retailers and five integrated facilities. While a dispensary license is self-explanatory, an integrated facility license would allow a cannabis company to farm, manufacture, transport, distribute and sell its product directly to customers. Each licensed dispensary can operate up to three locations statewide and each integrated facility can operate up to five dispensaries. This means only a total of 37 dispensaries will be allowed to operate statewide.
At the regular meeting, Jones spoke up again. He said he’s neither for or against dispensaries in the city, but doesn’t know what if any laws surround the selling of a “mind-altering” drug in the area.
“We have regulations now — it’s illegal, but Friday and Saturday nights I can’t walk down Dauphin Street without inhaling it,” he said. “We don’t enforce it.”
In other business, the council again delayed a vote on expanding the city’s Central Business District. It also delayed for one week a vote on amending the city’s animal services ordinance.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds told those in attendance at the meeting there would be more changes coming to the animal services amendment. He said one such change would allow dog owners whose pets are microchipped to avoid being forced to buy a license.
Most of the other changes, Reynolds said, involve “just wording.”
The council will also consider next week the approval of a change to the ordinance governing the city’s Tree Commission. The amendment would act as a workaround for the council-appointed board accused of not meeting for six months this year. The change, sponsored by Mayor Sandy Stimpson, would allow Urban Forester Peter Toler the discretion to make decisions on tree removal and trimming permits if the commission fails to meet for two weeks.
Tree Commission Chairman William Rooks told councilors he’s not against the amendment and planned to bring it up at a meeting. He told councilors the Tree Commission is now at full strength and is meeting regularly, aside from a recent meeting where staff failed to give proper notice. Rooks said that issue was resolved and the board called a special meeting.
The discussion led to a debate over which branch of municipal government was responsible for giving notice of meetings for the Tree Commission. City attorney Ricardo Woods argued the administration was not responsible for helping to give notice for meetings of the council-appointed board. Carroll argued other council-appointed boards, like the Board of Zoning Adjustment, have city staff help with notices and administrative needs.
Woods and Stimpson Chief of Staff James Barber told councilors the administration’s staff would help in the future.
The council could vote on the amendment as early as next week’s meeting.
Next week’s meeting could also include more discussion on expanding the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) Board from five members to seven. Currently, all five MAA members are appointed by Stimpson and that wouldn’t change under this plan; he would just be allowed to appoint two more members.
Stimpson argued expanding the MAA Board would help lend it expertise, as it moves to break ground on a new international airport terminal at the Brookley Aeroplex. He also said it would allow the board a better opportunity to meet virtually through Zoom or over the telephone.
Woods even gave councilors a sneak peek, so to speak, of the appointments Stimpson planned to make. He said the mayor would appoint pilot and “FAA guru” Abe Harper to the board, as well as attorney Kelly McGriff, who serves as deputy general counsel for Uniti Fiber.
