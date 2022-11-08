Coyotes and dogs and roosters, oh my!
The Mobile City Council spent a significant amount of time during a pre-conference and regular meeting Tuesday discussing various aspects of the city’s animal control efforts amid an attempt to change the ordinance related to such services. During the meandering debate councilors, as well as the public, were informed of illegal roosters within the city limits and homes with hundreds of cats.
Executive Director of Administrative Services Joe Snowden informed councilors Tuesday the administration was looking to change the city’s animal services ordinance to increase the fee associated with violations, which is currently set at $100; give police more leeway when encountering dogs in hot vehicles; and allowing the department to trap, neuter and release feral cats to help free up space at the city animal shelter, among other changes.
Specifically, Snowden said, the hot car addition would allow any sworn police officer, peace officer or municipal enforcement official to enter a vehicle where it appears a dog has been left in the heat. In addition to those changes, the amendments look to improve the enforcement of animal cruelty charges and change the department name officially to “animal services,” Snowden told councilors.
While not among the proposed changes, District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds argued the requirement to license dogs, which has been in the ordinance for years, was unnecessary.
“What is the purpose of requiring free, warm-blooded Americans to purchase a license for their dogs?” Reynolds asked. “They don’t have to register cats, snakes or birds.”
City attorney Ricardo Woods told Reynolds the license fee was developed to help combat the proliferation of puppy mills several years ago.
“It came up seven years ago as an issue with dog sales at the flea market,” Woods said. “It was the solution we came up with .…”
Woods argued councilors could change the policy if they wanted, as it is the legislative branch of municipal government. Reynolds said he would introduce amendments in reference to the issue.
“I’m interested in finding a better way,” he said. “I guess I’ll put forward some amendments next week.”
Snowden told Reynolds and other councilors the “nominal fee” for licenses goes to the city’s spay and neuter program. Licenses are required for any dog older than three months, according to the current ordinance on the books.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll defended the license requirement, but argued dogs aren’t the worst issue the city is dealing with. Some residents in District 2, he said, have “hundreds” of cats, while residents on Dublin Street and Charles Street have roosters, which are illegal in the city.
Snowden and Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste said licenses help city officials locate and identify dog owners, especially if a dog gets loose and bites someone. When asked by Reynolds how often dog bites are reported in the city, Battiste said, “It’s more common than you might think,” with about five to seven calls per week.
Reynolds also wants to clean up some of the language currently in the ordinance. Specifically, where the ordinance refers to it being unlawful to have any more than a “usual number” of animals, Reynolds wants that better defined.
“What is a usual number?” he asked. “We could change that a bit.”
The animal discussion did not end when councilors adjourned the 9 a.m. pre-conference meeting. Following that debate, councilors heard from Mobile resident Jacob Blasius, who asked officials to trap and execute coyotes that were killing neighborhood pets.
Blasius, a spokesman for Coyote Watch in Mobile, told councilors the animal services ordinance needs to be amended to allow the city to better control the wild population of predators. Specifically, Blasius wants the ordinance to define all coyotes as “dangerous animals” and require the city to take preventative action to help prevent attacks on pets and people.
Snowden acknowledged the coyote issue, but asked residents to help by properly caring for backyard chickens and not leaving cat or dog food out overnight.
“An ounce of prevention goes a long way,” he said.
New gangway
During the pre-conference meeting Tuesday, councilors debated the merits of installing a new $4.9 million gangway at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal. Snowden argued the current gangway, which provides a covered pedestrian bridge from the terminal to the ship, was 13 years old and was costly to repair because it was specially designed for the city.
“The older it gets, the more expensive it is to maintain,” he said. “To paint and clean it alone would cost $1.7 million, so we thought it would be the most cost-effective to replace it now, with the ship out.”
As an example of the expense the city has taken to maintain the current gangway, Mayor Sandy Stimpson told councilors that on two occasions the city flew someone in from Spain to work on it.
Carroll said he supports the cruise terminal, but argued $4 million coming from budget surplus funds could be better spent revitalizing neighborhoods and helping grow the city from the inside.
“Week after week we see this type of expenditure from the surplus and the surplus could be used to help residents to feel the power of the city,” Carroll said. “People in the city can’t feel the cruise terminal. It has an economic impact, but people don’t feel that, especially those in the low to moderate income range won’t feel that impact.”
Revitalizing neighborhoods, Carroll said, would increase the tax base, in similar ways to annexation.
Stimpson responded by telling Carroll he believed the entire $300 million city budget benefits residents of Mobile, especially when it comes to capital improvements.
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones argued that while the revitalization of neighborhoods is important, the economic benefit the cruise terminal brings to the city is important as well.
“When we put $1 million into a neighborhood, it doesn’t come back to us,” he said. “We get no revenue from putting a roof on a house. A new gangway would help create funding to put money into neighborhoods.”
The council could vote on both the animal services changes and the new gangway as early as next week’s meeting.
