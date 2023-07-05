Several hours after adjourning a Mobile City Council meeting early, three members released a joint statement, claiming their abstentions from voting to approve Tuesday morning’s agenda were over dissent on a deal to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners.
Council President C.J. Small, Councilman William Carroll and Councilman Cory Penn abstained on a motion to approve the meeting’s agenda. The meeting was then abruptly adjourned.
While the meeting ended shortly after it was called at 10:30 a.m., the three-sentence statement was delivered via email at 6:06 p.m. The three councilors took issue with ongoing negotiations over the sale of the 25-year-old stadium, but Tuesday’s agenda featured no items dealing with the structure.
“Council President Small, Councilmembers Carroll and Penn dissent on agenda items pertaining to the city of Mobile's sale of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in its present form,” the statement reads. “They hold the view that the existing lease agreement fails to garner adequate support to preserve the community's cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium's economic significance.”
There is no official word on what it is the councilors object to in the sale and intergovernmental agreements they have already passed, but the issue could involve a planned reduction in the number of seats at the stadium once the sale is finalized.
School Commissioner Johnny Hatcher said in a previous interview the board has discussed downsizing the 40,000-seat venue.
“If we do downsize it, it’s not going to be detrimental to any games at all,” Hatcher said. “There are other stadiums out there that have way less capacity than we have right now and they’re still getting bowl games there. So it’s not that big of a deal. Anything we do out there is going to be an improvement, not only for the city of Mobile, but for whoever comes there and plays."
While Hatcher stopped short of giving a definitive number commissioners are considering for seating, promoters have indicated that 30,000 would be the ideal number in order to host games between Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
While Ladd did not appear on Tuesday’s agenda, a lease agreement between the city and the school board over land to be used for an on-campus Williamson High School football stadium did appear for a second read.
(1) comment
We have elected idiots to the Council.
