Several hours after adjourning a Mobile City Council meeting early, three members released a joint statement, claiming their abstentions from voting to approve Tuesday morning’s agenda were over dissent on a deal to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners.

Council President C.J. Small, Councilman William Carroll and Councilman Cory Penn abstained on a motion to approve the meeting’s agenda. The meeting was then abruptly adjourned.

Mensch
Mensch

We have elected idiots to the Council.

