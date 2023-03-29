A Mobile City Council committee meeting to discuss citizen commentary ended Tuesday afternoon without members allowing any public comment.
The committee of the whole — made up of all seven councilors — agreed to tweak some of its rules in regard to speakers, but also advocated for better enforcement of existing rules.
The committee focused mostly on citizens who sign up to speak on items not on a particular meeting agenda. As the ordinance currently reads, anyone wanting to speak on so-called non-agenda items must submit a written request with a detailed explanation of what they want to speak about. If the topic is deemed to be related to city business, the speaker will be granted three minutes to address the council at a regular meeting. Additional time can be granted by any councilor.
When it pertains to an item on a meeting agenda, a speaker only has to give their name and address to be allowed to address the council.
While a written request has been required for some time, City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert and her staff have allowed potential speakers to call in to reserve a speaking spot on non-agenda items by the deadline set for the Thursday before the regular Tuesday morning meeting.
At the committee meeting, the majority of councilors asked the clerk’s office to more heavily enforce the ordinance when it comes to a written request. Some councilors requested that the online versions of the forms be fillable to avoid an undue burden of having to print the forms, fill them out by hand, scan them and email them back in.
The council will make exceptions for those with disabilities, or those who don’t have access to the internet or a phone.
“Not everyone is web literate,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said. “We need to make concessions for that.”
When it comes to concessions, Carroll elaborated that he’s referring to speakers who only come to council meetings on rare occasions, not someone who comes every week and knows the rules.
“This is about an individual who only comes down here once in a blue moon and doesn’t have the means to do it,” he said.
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn agreed, saying not everyone in the city has the resources necessary to pick up a form, fill it out and bring it back. It would be easier for those individuals, he said, to be able to continue to call.
“For some, it’s just a challenge to get down here,” he said. “If we can help that small group then we need to do that.”
The clerk’s office was also asked to try and get potential speakers to give information on what they want to speak about before adding their names to an agenda.
“Oftentimes we are given one-word answers,” Carroll-Lambert said. “Everyone is instructed to ask for additional information and we try to get as much information as we possibly can in regard to subject matter. Sometimes it’s not attainable from some people. On a few occasions we can’t get detailed information.”
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves not only argued the current ordinance should be followed more closely because parts of it are less than a year old, but having potential speakers write down what they want to bring up could help them better describe the topic to the clerk’s office. Although, he said, the system will never be perfect.
“If it’s submitted in writing a single word is insufficient,” Daves said. “We’re never going to get to a point where it’s absolutely clear how the clerk’s office should respond.”
Carroll-Lambert also told councilors that administrative staff will occasionally call potential speakers who’ve been added to the agenda before meetings. Councilors asked administrative staff to coordinate with them in the future if they plan to call a potential speaker.
Council attorney Michael Linder will draft the amendments and the council will vote on the changes at a later date.
