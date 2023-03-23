Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones asked for an investigation into the actions that led a jury to award a $7 million verdict against AltaPointe Health Systems after a patient was raped at its facility.
The District 6 representative also asked for the possible ouster of CEO Tuerk Schlesinger during a meeting of the mental health system’s board of directors Thursday afternoon.
“My formal request, which will follow in writing from the City Council attorney, is for this body to conduct an unbiased, in-depth full investigation into the practices and procedures surrounding the charges that have been levied recently and over the past few years,” Jones said. “The primary allegations are that AltaPointe breached the applicable standard of care and their conduct rose to the level of wanton conduct.”
The sexual assault allegations the jury heard during a multi-day trial stem from a 2019 incident after the unnamed victim checked into BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital.
Attorneys for the victim argued he was left unsupervised when another patient walked into his room, locked the door and was able to remain in there for over eight minutes. After the incident, AltaPointe staffers placed the victim in a timeout room for 18 hours.
In a statement, Schlesinger said AltaPointe would appeal the verdict.
Jones told board members “more lawsuits are coming and said each verdict would be paid out of taxpayers’ pockets.
“How many more $7 million settlements have to be levied against the taxpayers who are paying that judgment before you demand change?” Jones said. “That $7 million should be going to further mental health care in this region. Now, it is going to pay for a failure by this organization that is overseen and supposedly directed by this board.”
In his five-minute speech, Jones also asked the board to remove Schlesinger “if you find that these specifications of conduct are, in fact, true.”
“The leadership that you put in place has to ensure there is mutual trust and confidence between AltaPointe and the consumers and that has not happened and will not happen with the continued resistance to own the problems that exist. This is a moral, ethical, and professional failure and I ask that you do your job as a board and put a CEO in place that inspires trust from not this board, but the public that it serves, and that is not the case based on the testimonies of hundreds that I have heard from personally.”
One of the testimonies Jones referred to came from Schnavia Sashington, who said her 20-year-old son was overmedicated by AltaPointe staffers, ultimately resulting in two separate hospital stays last year.
“When I took him to the hospital, he was out of it,” Sashington said through tears during a break in the meeting. “He couldn’t even walk.”
In a joint statement, the members of the AltaPointe board said they continue to support Schlesinger, saying they have “the perspective to appreciate the impact” Schlesinger has on mental health in the region.
“When insurance and private psychiatry firms closed their offices — we stepped in to save and preserve those services for our community,” the statement read. “When MARC was faced with operational and financial challenges, we stepped in to serve. When the state closed the regional mental hospitals, we stepped in to serve. When every hospital in South Alabama closed their inpatient psychiatric units, we stepped in to serve. These are but a few of the many instances where AltaPointe has stepped forward when no one else would. All of these changes were led by Mr. Schlesinger, and we cannot imagine how our community would cope today without the advancements we have witnessed through his leadership.”
The board also commiserated with patients who didn’t find success with prescribed medications, according to the statement.
“We know the pain that comes from not finding a solution for a loved one suffering from mental health issues. We also know the joy when medications and treatments work wonderfully, bringing the patient and their loved ones happiness and relief, but there are also times when issues present in ways that treatment will not be successful.”
The Mobile City Council is the appointing authority for three of the board’s 20 members. At a council pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Jones withheld unanimous consent to approve an appointment to the board. The vote on the appointment could come as early as the next regular meeting.
