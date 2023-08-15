William Carroll
By Gabriel Tynes

Moving forward on a contract to manage the renovation of the Mobile Civic Center could hinge on the amount of participation from minority-owned businesses.

The Mobile City Council is set to consider next week an almost $1 million contract with Volkert for a program manager for the Civic Center redevelopment, but Councilman William Carroll told administration officials at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, he would ask his colleagues to deny it if a veteran-, woman- or other minority-owned firm wasn’t selected as a subcontractor.

