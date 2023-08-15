Moving forward on a contract to manage the renovation of the Mobile Civic Center could hinge on the amount of participation from minority-owned businesses.
The Mobile City Council is set to consider next week an almost $1 million contract with Volkert for a program manager for the Civic Center redevelopment, but Councilman William Carroll told administration officials at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, he would ask his colleagues to deny it if a veteran-, woman- or other minority-owned firm wasn’t selected as a subcontractor.
“I don’t want to let all this money go out and not have minority participation,” he said. “I think our proposal should’ve asked about minority participation, and a person from Volkert said it didn’t. We’re up to $35 million now [on this project]; we should check that box.”
The Zoghby Act — the state law that enacted Mobile’s current form of government — requires the city to make a “best effort” to give 15 percent of contracts to disadvantaged business enterprises, or firms owned by women, veterans or people of color.
In response to Carroll, Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp said the larger project would maintain the legally required percentage, as roughly $1.8 million from the design contract and $28 million from the overall construction contract would go to minority-owned subcontractors.
As for the program manager contract the council is set to vote on, DeLapp said no 15 percent requirement exists.
“This contract is for professional services,” he said. “There is no requirement and no subs available.”
After Carroll insisted there would be a “way to do it,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson Chief of Staff James Barber said the $945,259 contract was for a single individual who would be “embedded” within the administration to help manage the project through the design and construction phases for a number of years.
“This is a person embedded with the city to oversee the project,” Barber said. “We’re baffled by the DBE issue when we’re talking about a single individual.”
Paying nearly $1 million to have a single person assist on the project “doesn’t seem realistic to me,” Carroll said.
Although the contract was up for a vote on Tuesday for a first read, councilors delayed the decision to next week, per their rules.
Civic Center timeline
Several aspects of the Civic Center project are underway, DeLapp told members of the press following Tuesday’s meeting. In addition to the program manager contract expected to be voted on next week, DeLapp said bids for a construction contract went out Friday, Aug. 11, and are expected to take about a month to come back. The city will then select one, he said.
“We anticipate about mid-October before we get a construction contract,” DeLapp said.
While a contract could be selected this year, DeLapp said he doesn’t expect construction on the actual Civic Center to begin until Ash Wednesday in 2025. The plan, he said, would be to host 2025 Mardi Gras balls at the site and then immediately begin construction on the building facade.
Balls that need the space provided by the Civic Center would have to find an alternative space for 2026, DeLapp said, as construction is expected to still be going on at that point. A grand reopening of the Civic Center is planned for January 2027, he said.
While the Civic Center will be available for balls in the spring of 2024, DeLapp said, parking there will not be available. DeLapp said the city is looking at parking alternatives, but he added shuttles will be available and revelers would be able to be dropped off near the Civic Center.
The new parking deck, which is part of the larger Civic Center project and will accompany the U.S. Corps of Engineers’ building on site, could be completed as early as January 2025, DeLapp said.
At the same time the city is looking at design and construction contracts at the Civic Center, DeLapp said they want to rework the management contacts for the Civic Center, Convention Center and Saenger Theatre. ASM Global has been the management company for all three venues for the past 30 years, he said, but the city is looking at either them or their main competitor to manage the new facility and others. Entering into a new management contract at this point in the process is important, DeLapp said, because it allows the company to have input into the design, as well as invest in it.
At least one company interested in a management contract for the facilities wants to host sports at the Civic Center, DeLapp said. There is interest in bringing ice hockey back to the facility, he said. However, the cost to upgrade those aspects of the facility would be “significant and the company would, most likely, have to pay for them.
In addition to a new multi-decade management contract, DeLapp said, the city is looking for sponsorships to help defray the cost of construction. One such opportunity would come in the form of naming rights for the new arena, he said.
In other business
The council approved new commercial zoning for Griffith Service Station. A portion of the property where the Shell at the corner of Government and Ann streets sits was rezoned from the most residential-friendly commercial status, known as B-1, to the second-most neighborhood-friendly commercial status, known as B-2.
Jarrod White, an attorney representing owner Stephen Griffith, told councilors an agreement for the rezoning comes with 54 voluntary use restrictions put on the property. The fourth lot in the larger property can only basically be used for a restaurant when Griffith decides to sell it, White said. The other parcels, if they’re sold in the future, can’t become a service station, he said.
The council also delayed for one week a vote to approve new members of the Mobile Historic Development Commission (MHDC). At issue was the appointment of Stephen McNair, Carroll said, because he also serves on the Architectural Review Board (ARB) and the council doesn’t want to “repeat the issues of the past.”
An application involving the moving of two historic homes from Conti Street will not appear before the ARB Wednesday, Aug. 16, as previously announced. However, MHDC staff expect the application to come up at a later date.
