A Mobile City Council committee meeting spent nearly two hours Monday afternoon debating whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries within the city limits.
Scott Jones, the committee’s chair and councilor for District 6, said the council heard the proposed ordinance during its last meeting on Nov. 22 and wanted more information before considering a vote. He said there are cities around the country who have suffered increased deaths and crime rates after passing similar measures, and predicted Mobilians would die if the council voted in favor of opening dispensaries.
“Before we did that, I think it's extremely important that we get all the facts out and put out on paper what that means, what are the requirements, what does that look like, how is it going to be regulated, how is it going to be enforced, what are some of the impacts and issues,” he said. “Everybody’s been quick to talk about the revenue side of this, but we haven’t heard anything at all as far as what are the real impacts this causes to a city.”
When he spoke, no member of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission had yet appeared in the meeting, despite being slated to do so. Jones spoke with a member of the commission on the phone, and told the committee no representative would speak in the meeting.
“They said they had no role or mission in what this city does,” Jones told the committee. “That’s what he just told me. It's not his concern. If it's not his concern today, then whose concern is it?”
He then questioned Public Safety Executive Director Lawrence Battiste about how often Mobile’s CBD stores have been inspected since they opened in 2015, saying he could not find out who regulates them and citing national statistics that found 80 percent of products from such stores are not accurately labeled for THC content.
Battiste responded police do not typically perform checks on stores unless there are complaints of criminal acts or licensure issues.
“But yet this is going to be highly regulated, highly enforced and we can’t even get anybody from the state down here to give us answers,” Jones said.
He asked if Battiste knew of any officers who tested positive for taking “marijuana that has supposedly come from them taking any of the 'CBD' products to include the new Delta 8 variant.”
CBD products are not illegal.
When Battiste responded he did not know of any, Jones said Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran had three members of his department test positive, and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine had at least one “that tested hot for THC.”
“I don't even know who oversees this in our city,” he continued.
Battiste told Jones his department has a zero tolerance policy for THC and marijuana use because marijuana is illegal and officers who come to work under its influence put the public at risk.
More than 20 minutes later, Daniel Autrey, the assistant director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, joined the meeting via Zoom call.
He explained the commission would be responsible for issuing licenses to those who want to operate dispensaries, that qualified physicians who met the standards of the state board of medical examiners and completed training would be able to write prescriptions and more than 14 medical conditions like autism, PTSD and pain that traditional medication cannot treat would be eligible for medical cannabis treatment.
Jones wondered who would enforce the commission’s regulations, and Autrey said the commission in conjunction with state law enforcement agencies would answer any issues that arise.
“I have yet to find one city in this nation where people are not breaking the law and the rules regarding this, whether it be medical marijuana or recreational use, and it's driving problems, so I’m asking how those problems are going to get rectified in our city,” Jones asked.
Autrey repeated that those who broke the law would be investigated and prosecuted like anyone else.
District 5 councilman Joel Daves said he did not think anyone would say the state legislature or the governor’s office were full of progressive thoughts, and Mobilians should take comfort in the fact the dispensary law passed a majority conservative body.
“I would think this legislation has been very carefully considered not only by the legislature but by Governor Ivey before she signed it,” he said.
Christine Carr, a Birmingham-based certified registered nurse anesthetist, told the committee “allowing the marijuana industry into Mobile at this time would prove disastrous for our most vulnerable people,” and encouraged them not to join the program.
“What the marijuana millionaires want to bring to Mobile are not wellness centers or pharmacies, they are ‘pot shops,’” she said. “This is state-sanctioned marijuana with medical restrictions. It is not true medicine.”
Carr said dispensaries in Mobile would hurt generations of people with parents and children able to take medical marijuana prescriptions under the same roof, possessing carcinogenic properties and exacerbating many of the conditions doctors say they could abate.
Councilmembers William Carroll (District 2) and C.J. Small (District 3) stood up and walked out of the meeting during Carr’s speech.
In a phone interview, Carroll said they left to be on-time for another meeting scheduled later in the afternoon.
He added the meeting’s discussion did not change his mind and said he would vote in favor of allowing medical marijuana dispensaries the opportunity to open.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jones said it was frustrating not having a commission member speak to the committee in person.
“If they are the enforcement arm, if they are the regulatory arm, and they can’t come to Mobile for this meeting, and we are the second largest city in this state, then that’s a little problematic,” he said. “I think at least from what I heard there are still a lot of question marks as far as how this is going to be enacted.”
Mobile is now Alabama’s fourth largest city.
Carr said medical marijuana has influenced many elected officials across the state and country to pass ordinances without public debate or expert testimony.
“They’re just listening to the sales pitch of people who yesterday were real estate investors and are now trying to convince them to open up a dispensary,” she said. “They’re not listening to the real medical information.”
With all this information considered, Jones said he would vote against an ordinance if the council presented one in its Dec. 13 meeting.
“Hopefully, my colleagues will look at the information presented today and take that to heart,” he said.
As with most agenda items, the dispensary ordinance needs a supermajority of five votes in order to be approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.