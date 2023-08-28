Nichol

Charles Kane McNichol, 58, Loxley

The Mobile County 911 director was arrested this weekend and is being charged for the third time with driving under the influence.

Charles Kane McNichol, 58, a resident of Foley, was arrested by Daphne police on Sunday, Aug. 26, and was booked into the Baldwin County Jail at  2:19 a.m. He was released later that morning on a $1,000 bond.

