The Mobile County 911 director was arrested this weekend and is being charged for the third time with driving under the influence.
Charles Kane McNichol, 58, a resident of Foley, was arrested by Daphne police on Sunday, Aug. 26, and was booked into the Baldwin County Jail at 2:19 a.m. He was released later that morning on a $1,000 bond.
The same agency arrested McNichol on Halloween 2020 when he was found asleep behind the wheel of his government-issued SUV. He was issued a 90-day suspension by Mobile County Communications District (911 Board), stripped of a pay raise and had his county vehicle privileges revoked.
He previously pleaded guilty in October 2019 in Spanish Fort, where he was also found asleep in his car. He was issued probation after being ordered to attend driving school.
McNichol has worked with Mobile County 911 since 2013 and was appointed as its director in 2016 when Gary Tanner was terminated following an internal investigation of management practices.
Prior to working for the 911 board, McNichol was an assistant Daphne police chief, as well as a coordinator with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile. He was forced to resign his post with the U.S. Attorney’s Officer after being convicted in 2007 for illegally leaking information on the criminal case against former Orange Beach Mayor Steve Russo.
McNichol and MCCD board chairman Roy Hodge did not immediately respond to an email requesting more information.
