Mobile County 911’s director has resigned following his third alcohol-related arrest while in a county vehicle.
According to Mobile County Communications District (MCCD) board member Glenn Hodge, Director Charles McNichol submitted a letter Monday morning announcing he was resigning his post. Hodge said McNichol made the decision.
McNichol, 58, a resident of Foley, was arrested over the weekend by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office near Highway 59 and County Road 32 in Summerdale. He is currently free on a $1,000 bond.
MCCD has previously disciplined McNichol for an alcohol-related incident where he was found asleep and intoxicated in the driver’s seat of an agency SUV. In 2020, the board suspended McNichol for 90 days and revoked a salary increase and vehicle privileges.
Roy Hodge, MCCD Board Chairman, told Lagniappe that McNichol was in his county vehicle during the most recent incident on Sunday morning, Aug. 26. He said McNichol's prior vehicle restrictions lasted between six and 12 months.
According to Hodge, in the absence of a director, MCCD's bylaws grant operation control of the agency to its deputy director, who is Kristi Stamnes.
"[Stamnes] has been employed by the district for the past two years and will ensure the citizens of Mobile County continue to receive the level of service they expect and deserve," Hodge said.
MCCD was organized in 1984 and receives 911 calls in the county and dispatches first responders. It is also responsible for all radio communications for the county and local municipalities.
The Mobile County Commission appoints the seven-member board, which includes chairman Roy Hodge, vice chairman Jeff Reeves, treasurer Cynthia Coleman, Dr. Stephen Bowden, Robert Adams, Chris McLean and Glenn Hodge.
The next scheduled board meeting is on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 8 a.m.
