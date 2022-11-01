Michael Moseley

Michael Moseley

 MOBILE METRO JAIL

Law enforcement nationwide has warned dealing fentanyl has deadly consequences. Now, one local drug dealer is being charged with murder.

According to a news release Tuesday, Michael Elton Mosely, 45, was arrested and charged with felony murder on Monday for the death of 50-year-old Brian Zewen of Irvington. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13 after he allegedly purchased fentanyl from Moseley.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.