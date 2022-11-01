Law enforcement nationwide has warned dealing fentanyl has deadly consequences. Now, one local drug dealer is being charged with murder.
According to a news release Tuesday, Michael Elton Mosely, 45, was arrested and charged with felony murder on Monday for the death of 50-year-old Brian Zewen of Irvington. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13 after he allegedly purchased fentanyl from Moseley.
Zewen’s mother contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) about her son’s death and what she suspected caused it. An investigation by undercover MCSO narcotic agents and the Major Crimes Unit resulted in findings that were presented to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and led to the charges.
MCSO Public Affairs Director Lori Myles said this is the first case in Mobile County where felony murder charges have been filed against someone selling fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is now one of our biggest challenges on the streets and we are going to be very aggressive in fighting back,” Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said in a statement.
“We are going after the seller, the person who sold to the seller, and then to the distributor. If you are selling fentanyl we are coming after you. If you sell it to someone and they die, we are coming after you with a felony murder charge. We have to stand together as a community and create awareness about this very powerful drug.”
Chief Deputy Paul Burch said he has charged his Narcotics Deputies to go after these fentanyl dealers and hold them accountable for any deaths that happen because of their distribution of this very deadly drug.
Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opiate 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more than morphine. It was created with the intent to relieve pain during and after surgery and for end-of-life care; however, abuse of the drug has become rampant as it is highly addictive.
Mobile authorities have described fentanyl as sweeping into the region over the past 10 years following the crack done on prescription drug “pill mills”.
As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered lethal. Nearly 200 residents in Mobile and Baldwin counties lost their lives by drug overdose in 2021, with a large majority of those being fentanyl-related. In Baldwin County, that number is as high as 80 percent, according to officials.
