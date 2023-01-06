Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson has been in the hospital since before Christmas with an unknown ailment, Presiding Judge Michael Youngpeter Confirmed.
Youngpeter would not speak about what sent Patterson to the hospital, but confirmed that he and some retired judges would be filling in for Patterson in the meantime.
“We had anticipated he would’ve progressed more than he has,” Youngpeter said. “We thought he’d be back by now, but he isn’t.”
Patterson, a Republican, was recently elected to a second six-year term, after facing no opposition in the November election. He had also just returned to the bench from a suspension in June related to a charge from the Judicial Inquiry Commission, where among other things, Patterson is accused of referring to Gov. Kay Ivey as “Gov. Meemaw” in an official document.
Following a hearing in front of the Court of the Judiciary in Montgomery in October, Patterson was returned to the bench.
This will be updated when more is known about his medical condition.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.