A legislative act created the Mobile County Personnel Board to promote fair hiring and prevent nepotism. Now, eight decades later, two Mobile County lawmakers propose reversing that act and shifting hiring and firing power to cities and agencies.
The way they go about it is different, but Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollinger’s Island, and Sen. Jack Williams, R-Wilmer, share a similar vision. Mobile County is one of four counties in Alabama that operates under a personnel board. Both legislators say the other 63 counties are able to hire public employees quicker and more efficiently without a similar third-party agency.
Both bills would allow city councils or other government entities to vote themselves out from under the board and handle employment themselves. While Brown’s bill would sever Mobile from the board, Williams’ bill would keep the board and subject employees to the civil service system’s policies after a 12-month probation period.
Cities and agencies would be required to draft their own employment and human resources policies in both items of legislation. The board would exist in both instances in case some municipalities wish to maintain that relationship.
The board oversees more than 5,000 classified employees across 22 local government agencies in Mobile County, according to its website.
“I think the intentions were great in the 1930s and 1940s when it was created, but now we have so many federal laws regarding hiring and firing and protections, I just think it’s outlived its usefulness,” Brown said of the board Monday. “It’s a situation where I believe cities and agencies can do it more efficiently on their own.”
Starting from scratch would be a “more effective, more efficient” use of taxpayer dollars and would better serve civic workforces, he said.
Williams said the current system complicates the hiring process and leaves job vacancies unfilled for long periods of time.
“You can’t hire nobody, [and] by the time you can hire them, they’re gone,” he said. “I think this will help out with payscale, it will help out a lot. The mayor, the county sheriff, they’re all behind this.”
When asked if their bills would make it easier for government officials to hire those to whom they owe personal or political favors, or for family members to hire other family members as subordinates, Brown and Williams said their bills maintain existing protections against nepotism.
“I’m not trying to take away or get anybody’s job,” Williams said. “The training’s still there. I’m not trying to take anything out of it [the personnel board] but being able to hire people. You will still not be able to hire your cousin to work in your department. All that still exists. We don’t want it to where the sheriff can hire his brother to be the second in command. We’re not changing any of that.”
Brown pointed to decades of federal equal opportunity statutes and said laws beyond the scope of the board would still apply.
“You have so many federal laws regarding equal opportunity, and then also the fact that the personnel board, when you create the new personnel manual for the H.R. departments, the workers will have public input,” he said. “You have well over 70 years of bureaucratic layer upon layer upon layer, and that’s with a personnel manual that’s well over 100 pages long, and I think this provides a better opportunity for workers to have input and strengthen things against that [nepotism].”
Local and state leaders have responded favorably to both bills on the whole, Brown and Williams said, with many legislators from other delegations even wanting to expand the language of their legislation to include their counties, too.
“Mine only pertains to Mobile County,” Williams said. “It’s worded that way already, but we’re trying to figure out how to change it some more to satisfy everybody.”
Brown said much of the criticism about his legislation stems from a fear of changing a system that has been in place for many years.
“It’s the fear of the unknown,” he said. “No matter how heavy the personnel manual is right now and the decisions, it’s that fear of the unknown, that what are you going to get if you abandon the process you’re doing now, but I think we have enough safeguards in there for establishing the new system that would take care of that issue.”
Interim Mobile County Personnel Director Darryl Stark did not return a request for comment.
Every municipality and agency in Baldwin County, on the other hand, is responsible for employing its own personnel, Deirdra Hanak, Baldwin County’s personnel director, said Monday.
Though she never worked in a county that had an outside personnel board, Hanak said, not having a third-party hiring body is worth having to compete with other Baldwin County agencies to hire the right people.
“I feel that it is easier for each independent entity to handle their own hiring, and I think that it’s more time efficient,” she said. “Meeting with different H.R. directors across the county, we’re all in the same boat. We’re all fighting for the same candidates.”
Government employers in Baldwin County have their own policies in place to prevent nepotism and families working for each other, Hanak said. It will be up to entities no longer under a personnel board to draft thorough guidelines to safeguard against such practices.
“It’s all about the policies and abiding by them,” she said.
Brown’s bill was carried over from the House County and Municipal Government Committee on March 22, and Williams’ bill was carried over from the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on April 19.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.