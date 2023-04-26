Mobile County Personnel Board
A legislative act created the Mobile County Personnel Board to promote fair hiring and prevent nepotism. Now, eight decades later, two Mobile County lawmakers propose reversing that act and shifting hiring and firing power to cities and agencies.

The way they go about it is different, but Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollinger’s Island, and Sen. Jack Williams, R-Wilmer, share a similar vision. Mobile County is one of four counties in Alabama that operates under a personnel board. Both legislators say the other 63 counties are able to hire public employees quicker and more efficiently without a similar third-party agency.

Chip Brown

Mobile Representative Chip Brown, R-Hollinger's Island
Jack Williams

Mobile Sen. Jack Williams, R-Wilmer

