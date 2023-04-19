Almost 100 days into his tenure as Mobile County District Attorney, Keith Blackwood is taking it upon himself and his office to implement change needed for over a decade.
At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Blackwood announced that for the first time since 2011, a warrant officer has been hired by the DA’s office to help collect millions of dollars owed to victims who have been given worthless checks.
While money has been collected by the DA’s office since a warrant officer was last employed, the amount pales in comparison to the amount projected to be brought in with more hands on deck.
“I want the community to be aware that we are working as hard as we can every day to collect this restitution that is owed to victims,” Blackwood said. “(We collect) thousands annually. It does vary because we haven’t had an officer to serve these warrants since 2011 and that makes it very difficult to get people to enter into agreements when they’ve got an active warrant but they know it’s not going to be served.”
Blackwood said there are currently over 82,000 victims currently seeking restitution with the amount owed totaling $3.9 million.
While check-writing has become less prevalent in recent years, Blackwood said the majority of the $3.9 million his office will be seeking to recoup for victims stems from decades of bad checks adding up.
“There are certainly fewer checks written these days than there were 15, 20 or 25 years ago,” Blackwood said. “However, this backlog of worthless checks goes back that far and we’re still seeking to collect on those checks to make the victims whole. We still occasionally get bad checks that come in but we want this to be something that will make our victims whole and will hopefully deter others from writing bad checks and victimizing individuals or businesses.”
Currently, Blackwood’s office has two financial units; the District Attorney Recovery Team (DART) and the worthless check unit. DART works to collect any type of restitution while primarily operating within the court system as opposed to the worthless check unit which specifically focuses on its namesake.
Blackwood said there is a process the officer will have to go through in order to collect the restitution. Once phone calls, emails and other forms of communication are exhausted in order to reach those owing money, the officer will go to an address for the person on file and post a notice about the attempt at collection.
As for the fees for those having to pay back money owed, they will have to do so while incurring fees mandated by state law. Offenders must pay back the face value of the amount owed, as well as a $30 victim’s fee on top of a $165 district attorney’s fee — an amount required by the state.
Fees collected from repayment go towards paying employees and ensuring justice is served.
“There are some fees associated with these collections and those exist so that we can keep our employees employed so they can serve the victims,” Blackwood said.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
