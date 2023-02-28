The Mobile City Council delayed a vote on a Mayor Sandy Stimpson-sponsored proposal to pump $1.5 million into the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to help get through a backlog of criminal cases.
Councilors delayed the vote because their rules state that most newly introduced items must be held up a week to allow for maximum public input.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood made his case to councilors as to why his office needed the money at a pre-conference meeting on Tuesday. Blackwood said the state’s way of funding district attorneys’ offices is outdated because it’s largely based on bad checks, which have become somewhat antiquated.
“A portion of the state funding comes from the worthless check unit,” he said. “During the 1970s and 1980s, this was a very lucrative funding source, but people don’t write as many checks now.”
The result of the downturn in bad check writing and prosecutions is that Mobile County has had to pick up the slack when it comes to funding the state agency. Currently, only 30 percent of the office’s funding comes from a combination of money from the worthless check division, civil asset forfeitures and court costs, Blackwood said.
About 50 percent of the office’s funding comes from the county, while another 20 percent comes from various sources, including grants, Blackwood said. The lack of funding has caused assistant district attorneys (ADA) in the office to become “overwhelmed,” Blackwood told councilors.
The office has one ADA per Mobile County Circuit courtroom and each can be in charge of more than 400 cases at “any one time,” he said. In district court, each ADA can handle as many as 1,000 cases at any given time.
“Last year, we tried over 100 jury trials, which was almost double what we did before [the] COVID[-19 pandemic],” Blackwood said. “Prosecutors are overwhelmed.”
Blackwood said the annual budget for his office is about $6 million, while the county’s public defenders’ office has a $7.7 million budget. There are 35 public defenders and only 26 prosecutors.
At the pre-conference meeting, District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said Blackwood’s office was a “state responsibility” and noted the city had already given $1.5 million to the court system to shorten the same backlog.
“I get a little frustrated with the state,” Daves said. “They are sitting on the largest surplus ever, but can’t fund public law enforcement infrastructure.”
Daves suggested the council write a letter to the local legislative delegation asking it to fix the funding issues. If approved by council as early as March 7, the city will give Blackwood’s office $500,000 per year for the next three years.
“Ever since our judicial system was severely slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, local prosecutors have been working diligently to address a backlog of thousands of local criminal cases,” Stimpson said in a statement. “As the newly elected district attorney, Keith Blackwood has already proven to be a dedicated partner in our mission to make Mobile a safer place to live, work and raise a family. We are thankful we’re in a position to support and expand upon the great work his staff is already doing.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.