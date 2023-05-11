Drummond and Figures

Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, (left) and Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, (right)

Bills introduced by Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, and Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, would create new regulations for selling vape products in Alabama, along with new penalties for young people and businesses that violate the law.

Drummond’s bill to bring electronic cigarette and vape sales under the purview of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) and prohibit people under the age of 21 from buying them will soon come up for a third reading in the Alabama House of Representatives, while Figures’ bill to also criminalize sales to minors appeared on the Senate’s calendar Thursday.

