Bills introduced by Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, and Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, would create new regulations for selling vape products in Alabama, along with new penalties for young people and businesses that violate the law.
Drummond’s bill to bring electronic cigarette and vape sales under the purview of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) and prohibit people under the age of 21 from buying them will soon come up for a third reading in the Alabama House of Representatives, while Figures’ bill to also criminalize sales to minors appeared on the Senate’s calendar Thursday.
People who sell vape products or similar “electronic nicotine delivery systems” would have to pay an annual fee to distribute them, under Drummond’s bill. Punishments for violating the new laws include fines and community service. Those younger than 18 caught with a vape would face sentencing in juvenile court.
Drummond told Lagniappe vaping among young people in Alabama has risen from a crisis to an epidemic. She described the process of advancing her bill as “heavy lifting” against electronic cigarette manufacturers.
“It's such a problem, a healthcare problem, for our young people,” Drummond said. “There are a lot of bad items being shipped to Alabama.”
Figures’ bill does not detail penalties for people under the age of 21, who have tobacco or vape products, or fake identification.
“Alabama has one of the highest incidences of vaping in the nation, which leads to higher healthcare costs, a loss of productivity, and a higher morbidity,” she said in a statement from the Drug Education Council. “This bill is meant to keep vaping devices out of the hands of minors and to keep our youth healthy so they can make informed decisions about vaping at a more appropriate age.”
Drug Education Council Executive Director Virginia Guy praised the legislation, pointing out every state senator co-sponsored the bill and echoing Figures’ concerns on addiction in young people.
“Children and teens are much more susceptible to nicotine addiction, and when you consider that a single vape cartridge contains as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes, you can see the danger,” Guy said in a statement. “We are so appreciative of Senator Figures’ leadership on this issue and look forward to this underage vaping bill becoming law.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.