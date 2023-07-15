Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, speaks at a town hall meeting Friday night. Mobile County Democratic Party Chairman Ben Harris, Rep. Adline Clarke, D-Mobile and Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile are on Figures' right. Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Mobile, and Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile, sit to her left.
Friday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey expressed confidence state lawmakers could redraw Alabama’s congressional district map. Friday night, however, Mobile’s Democratic legislators expressed a different view of the legislature’s special session next week.
“My hope is that the Mobile district down here can remain intact, but I’m not going to get into this map or that map,” Ivey said Friday morning at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. “The bottom line is we’ve got to focus on [redrawing the map] and that subject alone.”
At a town hall meeting later that day, Democratic state reps. Napoleon Bracy, Adline Clarke, Barbara Drummond and Sam Jones, as well as Sen. Vivian Davis Figures said they support the map proposed by plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case of Allen v. Milligan, which splits Mobile County into two districts and separates the city of Mobile from Baldwin County.
Though Figures and Drummond differed in their faith in the legislature’s ability to draw a map with two Black-majority voting districts, all five said they are ready to continue the fight for better representation for Black Alabamians through the court system, if necessary.
“We will just take it there [to the legislature’s reapportionment committee] and hope for the best,” Figures, who plans to introduce the plaintiff’s map as a bill, said. “I don’t have a lot of faith that the map that I introduce into that committee will come out, just as I’ve introduced other bills and they stayed in the committee.”
She said she did not believe the Republican majority on the committee will work with Democrats on the map because they did not elect to have minority members in its leadership. Further, Figures predicted voting on a prospective map will be divided along party lines in the Republican-majority statehouse.
“I truly believe what's going to end up happening is it's going to end up before the three judge panel (in Birmingham), and they are going to reject that map,” Figures said. “They are going to end up appointing a special master to actually choose the map and draw the lines the way they should be.”
Drummond disagreed, saying she feels “optimistic” both chambers can work together on a new district map for the state.
“We’re very cognizant of the fact we all voted against the Republicans’ map the first time, which the Supreme Court deemed that it did not meet Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act,” she said. “We are ready to vote against whatever they bring out, or we’ll go back to court again.”
Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 states governments cannot restrict a person’s right to vote based on race or skin color. The Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s 2021 map, which included only one Black-majority district, violated that provision.
In support of the plaintiffs’ map, Jones said Mobile County should be split because the community could be served by two members of congress.
“I’m not a mathematician, but I do know two is more than one,” he said. “If we have two members representing us, I think that gives us more leverage in the process.”
Two Congressmen could work together to secure more funding for the I-10 Bridge and Bayway Project, Jones said, for example.
Shalela Dowdy, a plaintiff in the Milligan case, said the city of Mobile and north Mobile County should be in a district with Montgomery and the Black Belt because of the historical and contemporary ties Black Alabamians in that district have with each other.
“It is very important to us Mobile be included in that new district,” Figures said.
She and Jones also criticized the reapportionment committee for not having all the maps ready to discuss and view with members of the public. While this reapportionment process is on a tighter deadline than ones in years past, Figures said the committee did not work fast enough to make sure the process was as transparent as it needed to be.
Lagniappe previously reported Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, the committee’s chairman, said the committee has been “overwhelmed” with hundreds of maps from across the state, country and world. The committee set a deadline of July 7 to receive maps for their consideration.
“There will be a map for this committee to vote on on Monday,” Pringle said during Thursday’s public hearing. “As soon as we have something, we’re going to release it.”
Jones said only getting to see four potential maps concerned him because he knew there are dozens more he had not seen that could be better.
“They told us yesterday they didn’t have them ready to present to us, which I objected to, because I felt like before we start our session on Monday the committee should have seen all the plans, so we would know what all the plans looked like,” he said. “We have not seen any plans other than those presented by that group.”
The Milligan plaintiffs’ map is the only plan that has been vetted by the court that will have to approve it after July 21, when the special session ends, Bracy said. Supporting any other map is taking a risk the court will not approve it, he said.
“There’s only one of them that has already stood the test, and that’s this one,” Bracy said. “In our lifetime, we have never had a Black person represent us in Congress, if we lived in Mobile our whole life, never, and we think our time is here.”
The special session begins Monday, July 17 and ends Friday, July 21. If the legislature fails to draw a map that meets the court’s orders, a special master will draw one for them.
