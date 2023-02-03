A former sheriff’s deputy was arrested and jailed Thursday accused of two sexual assault crimes.
Tyler Joseph Murphy, 26, of Tillman’s Corner, was arrested Feb. 2 after a warrant was issued against him accusing him of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail, where he remains pending the results of a Friday bond hearing.
Murphy was a deputy with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. According to MSCO spokeswoman Lori Myles, when the agency was made aware the Mobile Police Department was conducting an investigation into Murphy on Jan. 24, he was placed on administrative leave.
Myles notified media outlets Friday, informing them Murphy had been “separated from service” with the sheriff’s office. He was hired in September 2022.
According to records, Murphy was previously an MPD employee hired by the city in March 2020 as a patrol officer in Precinct 3, which covers the northeast quadrant of Mobile. He was named MPD’s Officer of the Month in December 2021.
MPD Public Affairs Officer Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the department initiated a “prompt” investigation when a complaint was filed on Jan. 24. The results of that investigation were turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
The warrant for Murphy’s arrest was handed down on Feb. 2, and a formal arrest was made when he turned himself in at the Metro Jail.
“Due to the sensitive nature of sexual assault cases, no detailed information will be provided by the Mobile Police Department at this time,” Frazier said.
