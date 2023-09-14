An appeal before the Alabama Supreme Court originating from Mobile will test the state’s legal framework for the rights of unborn children and could potentially end access to popular fertility treatment.
The state supreme court justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments on the case in Mobile on the campus of the University of South Alabama next Tuesday, Sept. 19, as part of their annual tour of the state.
The 2021 case was brought by three Mobile County families against the Center for Reproductive Medicine (CRM) and Mobile Infirmary for wrongful death, negligence and breach of contract after their frozen embryos developed through in vitro fertilization (IVF) were destroyed by an “eloping patient” in December 2020.
The plaintiff families, represented by lawyers with Cunningham Bounds and Long & Long, claim Alabama’s pro-life laws as written extend personhood to fertilized embryos, including those “in vitro” or outside of the uterus. They argue this provides legal grounds for a wrongful death claim and punitive damages for the lost embryos.
CRM is represented by attorneys with Frazier and Greene, and Mobile Infirmary by Starnes Law. Attorneys with Rushton Stakely are representing the Alabama Medical Association (AMA), who will be arguing in favor of the defendants. They jointly claim a ruling by the Supreme Court to allow wrongful death claims for in vitro embryos is lawfully unfounded and would effectively end access to IVF treatment in Alabama.
According to the original complaints, in 2020, a Mobile Infirmary patient was allowed to wander through the hospital in the middle of the night, pass through several propped-open locked doors, access a CRM cryogenic freezer unit and handle frozen embryos belonging to six patients. Those details have largely gone undisputed.
It is believed the subzero temperatures of the embryos burned the patient’s hands and they were dropped to the floor where they were exposed to room temperature and killed.
In a strange decision last April, Mobile County Circuit Judge Jill Phillips, a Republican member of the bench since 2018, dismissed the families’ cases, ruling that their lost embryos could not be classified as persons under the law while simultaneously addressing them as “life” and “unborn children.”
In her order, Phillips ruled that a wrongful death claim seeking punitive damages is not legally appropriate because the in vitro embryos are not humans, legally speaking. However, she also threw out alternative claims for negligence, seeking compensatory damages for lost value.
“It is well established in this state that the only damages a civil jury may assess for the ‘wrongful’ taking of a life are punitive damages,” Phillips wrote.
She further dismissed a compensatory claim for mental anguish, pointing to state supreme court precedent for dismissing emotional distress claims regarding negligence and the wrongful “death of an unborn child.”
All the plaintiff families appealed the decision, arguing Alabama Code protects the life of unborn children regardless of viability and that certain statutes define “unborn child” as beginning with fertilization.
“In Alabama, cryogenically frozen embryos, i.e., “unborn children,” are human life because of “fertilization,” i.e., the fusion of human spermatozoa and human ovum, and – by Constitutional and legislative command – are entitled to the protection of Alabama laws as “unborn child[ren]” and “fetus[es]” until “live birth,” the appeal states.
The plaintiffs argue Alabama could “lead the nation” by ruling “all human life is precious from the moment of conception.
“Under defendants’ and the circuit court’s reason, only some embryonic lives matter i.e in utero embryos. But other embryonic lives — those whose lives are sustained by cryopreservation are not protected,” the brief states.
The plaintiffs also argue that simultaneously blocking a wrongful death claim and negligence claim leaves them without a remedy under the law.
In an amicus brief, the AMA sided with CRM and Mobile Infirmary, accusing the plaintiffs of attempting to “exploit” and “conflate” the issues of in vitro and utero embryos with the issue of abortion in light of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“Abortion is not at issue before this Court. The issue is whether this Court should declare a wrongful death cause of action for the destruction of an embryo created in vitro that has not been implanted in a woman’s uterus. Abortion simply has nothing to do with this appeal,” the brief states.
Instead, the state medical association argues allowing wrongful death claims for in vitro embryos would have “profound” and “detrimental consequences” to IVF pregnancy treatment that “cannot be overstated.”
“Extending wrongful death liability to the loss of in vitro embryos would inflict a devastating blow to the safe and successful IVF treatment in Alabama that has benefited thousands of Alabamians,” the brief explains.
There are five IVF clinics in Alabama, and the treatment has become a popular and successful route for patients facing infertility, according to the Association.
The IVF process involves hormone-induced ovulation to stimulate a woman’s egg production, the surgical removal of a woman’s eggs, the combination of those eggs with the sperm of the woman’s husband, partner, or other donor to create embryos in vitro, and the implantation of the embryos in the woman’s uterus.
Multiple eggs can be collected and fertilized in one IVF treatment. Unused embryos can be frozen and stored for later implantation, medical research, or donation. Some are simply discarded, according to the AMA.
Additionally, the IVF process has inherent risks of failure during implantation and clinics, the AMA argues, and allowing wrongful death claims would lead to skyrocketing costs of IVF treatment if not ultimately resulting in the closure of clinics as they relocated to other states.
The AMA states that allowing wrongful death claims for in vitro embryos would force clinics to store them indefinitely, leading to increased storage costs as well as the increased liability of lawsuits.
“The risk of wrongful death liability in these situations would substantially increase the costs of IVF and deny many Alabamians access to IVF. Not only would the cost of IVF become prohibitive, but women with a higher risk of failure of IVF or complications from IVF might lose access to IVF treatment entirely,” the AMA argues.
Without cryogenic storage, IVF could require multiple procedures. The Association noted IVF involves pre-procedure hormone treatment and the surgical removal of eggs, and patients subjected to more procedures increase their risk of complications and infection.
The hearing will be hosted at the University of South Alabama’s MacQueen Alumni Center at 9:30 a.m. Both opposing sides will each have 30 minutes to present their case. Arguments will also be streamed on the court’s YouTube channel.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.