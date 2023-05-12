Mobile officials stood less than two miles from the police jurisdiction, where the city has previously cut ambulance service, to honor its fire department for a rare accreditation it gained for emergency medical services.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson, on Friday morning, announced the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department had been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS) for using best practices in the field. MFRD is one of only three such EMS agencies to earn the accreditation and the only fire department in Alabama to have received it. MFRD is one of only 25 fire departments in the country to receive the honor.
“This is a huge, huge deal,” Stimpson said. “If you need EMS services … you can rest assured the city of Mobile has the best.”
The recognition, which is 18 months in the making, shows the department’s solid leadership and dedicated firefighters but also the city’s commitment to “investing in people and investing in equipment,” Stimpson said.
The announcement comes just three days after the Mobile City Council approved a vote to allow an annexation referendum for West Mobile residents. A successful referendum vote could open the door to almost 26,000 people joining the city, making it the state’s second-largest behind only Huntsville.
A successful referendum would also mean a return of city ambulance service to residents under annexation consideration after it was taken away several years ago. MFRD Chief Jeremy Lami said additional residents could be serviced by the now CAAS-accredited-and-Insurance-Service-Office-1-rated department without a negative impact.
“We’re always evaluating our service and we’re always making adjustments to better provide service in the community,” Lami said. “If the annexation happens, we’ll make adjustments to ensure adequate coverage.”
On achieving the new accreditation, Lami said it took a year and a half to complete and required submitting 1,500 documents to analyze what the department is doing and what it can improve upon in the future. The accreditation means MFRD is “providing the gold standard” of service.
“The motto we’ve had to take hold of is ‘never a finish line,’” he said. “This begins with the men and women in the department.”
The accreditation took into account aspects of EMS, like response times, medical direction, professional development, administration and other factors to determine that the department is doing what it needs to do and has a plan in place to improve where needed, Lami said.
“It was a 360-degree comprehensive look at the agency,” he said.
From a citizens’ perspective, Lami said those living in Mobile could expect the best EMS coverage possible.
“It means when we show up you can be confident you’re receiving the best service possible,” he said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
