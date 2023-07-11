On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 10:19 p.m., officers responded to 6881 Moffett Road, McCoy’s RV Park in reference to a fire. Upon arrival officers discovered that the victim had been awakened by the smell of smoke. The victim was able to evacuate the premises without sustaining any injuries. The fire incident is currently under investigation by the Mobile Fire Rescue Department for further examination.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Latimer Lane in reference to the victim’s residence being struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet hole in one of the windows. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to 600 South Washington Avenue, Brookley Pointe Apartments in reference to an apartment that had been struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had fired multiple rounds into the apartment. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Assault and Possession of Marijuana
On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 8:09 p.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments in reference to a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s boyfriend had physically assaulted her. William Brown, 31, was arrested. During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of marijuana.
