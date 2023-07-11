mobile police MPD

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 10:19 p.m., officers responded to 6881 Moffett Road, McCoy’s RV Park in reference to a fire.  Upon arrival officers discovered that the victim had been awakened by the smell of smoke. The victim was able to evacuate the premises without sustaining any injuries. The fire incident is currently under investigation by the Mobile Fire Rescue Department for further examination.

