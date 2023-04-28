In what seemed like a brief moment of healing and clarity, hundreds of butterflies were released Thursday evening by Mobile families holding on to hope to see justice for loved ones lost to violent crime.
The gesture concluded the Mobile County District Attorney’s annual vigil for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. The event was held at Mobile County Government Plaza where families and friends of victims shared tears, told their stories and publicly remembered their loved ones.
With a display of victims' faces hung behind him, Mobile County DA Keith Blackwood told those in attendance his office was more dedicated than ever to “overcoming evil with good.”
“One of the great privileges of being a prosecutor is that we have the opportunity to stand with [victims of violent crime,” he said. “The district attorney's office is here to ensure that you all have a voice and that it is heard loud and clear.”
Blackwood, who took the reins of the DA’s office in January, said the American criminal justice system has a tendency to emphasize the rights of defendants. He reassured those gathered that victims and their families have constitutional rights, too. He said this includes the right to restitution, to be appropriately informed about their case, and to be consulted about plea bargains.
“Your rights matter. And you did not ask to be a victim of crime,” Blackwood said.
Hihwatha Stewart said she is remembering her 43-year-old son, Latywen Caster, who was killed in 2019 in Mt. Vernon.
Lorie Leevan attended the vigil in remembrance of her nephew, Russell Marcus Chestang, who has been missing for almost two years. She said she saw the vigil as an opportunity to bring his name up again and bring awareness that their family has increased an award to $50,000 for information leading to his whereabouts.
This was the second victim’s awareness vigil for Jenise Baker, who lost her 25-year-old son, Joshua, to gun violence on Oct. 30, 2020. She said the man responsible is about to stand trial later this spring. She said these events were important because of how they bring people in similar situations together.
Baker is hoping for justice to be achieved through the upcoming trial, but knows no result will bring back her son.
Tressa Norwood was this year’s “victim’s voice” speaker. She said she learned heavily on her faith in God during the four nearly five-year process of getting justice for the 2018 shooting death of her 27-year-old, Leila Smith.
The man responsible was sentenced in December 2022, receiving a life sentence without parole. Norwood said her family’s T-shirts updated from saying “Justice for Leila” to “We got justice for Leila.”
However, Norwood said she and others who have lost loved ones to violence all have life sentences. She said this was a life “sentenced” to bearing grief and carrying the memory and love for their children.
Norwood said Mobile needs to reclaim a village mentality, where everyone takes responsibility and is brave enough to come forward to cooperate with investigators.
“If you want things to change for the better. You're gonna have to join in the fight and encourage everyone to join in the fight,” Norwood said. “The one thing that will hinder you from getting justice is people — people know things, they’ll talk about and may even tell you, but that doesn’t solve the crime. They have to go talk to [law enforcement] who are fighting to solve the problems.
“If we’re not going to talk to them about what we know, then we can’t get upset when they can’t solve the case. They have to have as much information, as many facts as possible.”
