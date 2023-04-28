IMG_0662 copy.jpg

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood

In what seemed like a brief moment of healing and clarity, hundreds of butterflies were released Thursday evening by Mobile families holding on to hope to see justice for loved ones lost to violent crime.

Michael and Hihwatha Stewart release butterfly's in honor of Latywen Caster, who was killed in 2019 in Mt. Vernon.

The gesture concluded the Mobile County District Attorney’s annual vigil for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. The event was held at Mobile County Government Plaza where families and friends of victims shared tears, told their stories and publicly remembered their loved ones. 

Hihwatha Stewart

Michael and Hihwatha Stewart
IMG_0649 copy.jpg

Hihwatha Stewart pins a picture of her son to a display that was featured at the this year's Mobile County District Attorney's National Crime Victim’s Rights Week Vigil.
IMG_0652 copy.jpg

A "Missing Person" notice shows Russell Marcus Chestang with information about the reward his family is offering for his whereabouts.
IMG_0656 copy.jpg

Jenise Baker wears a T-shirt with the face of her deceased son, Joshua.
IMG_0666 copy.jpg

Tressa Norwood speaks to victims' family and friends gathered during a vigil Thursday, April 28.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.