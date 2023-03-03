Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, the defendant in an ongoing reckless indifference murder trial, owes Mobile Infirmary more than $31,000 plus interest, according to a breach of contract lawsuit filed by attorneys representing the hospital.
The complaint, filed Friday, alleges Nakhla was paid $55,000 as part of a 2018 recruitment agreement to relocate to Mobile and maintain staff privileges at the hospital for 48 months.
In addition to the $40,000 signing bonus as part of the agreement, the complaint states Nakhla was also reimbursed $15,000 for moving expenses. Those two incentives together totaled the $55,000 referenced in the complaint.
Nakhla began practice at IMC Neurosurgery on July 1, 2019 and was required to stay in the “private practice of medicine in the community” for at least four years.
Nakhla lost staff privileges at the hospital on Aug. 10, 2020, according to the complaint. This was nine days after he was involved in the crash that killed 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas. He's currently on trial as a result of this wreck.
Attorneys in Nakhla’s criminal trial have confirmed the doctor voluntarily surrendered his medical license.
The recruiting agreement was terminated by the hospital on Aug. 19, 2020, according to the complaint. It was at this time the hospital demanded the money be paid back. The complaint alleges the amount he is to return is based upon how much of the agreement he served and every year it goes unpaid it accrues 4.25-percent interest.
Since Nakhla had roughly 77 percent of the four-year agreement left to serve at the time he lost staff privileges at the hospital, the complaint estimates he owes Mobile Infirmary $31,531.25. In addition to interest, the complaint states, Nakhla also owes the hospital collection costs, including reasonable attorneys fees.
