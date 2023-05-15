Numerous individuals were hospitalized in Mobile over Mother's Day weekend with gunshot injuries — one victim is fighting for their life.
In the Mobile Police Department's weekend incident report, the agency listed five shooting incidents in its jurisdiction which left one person in critical condition while three others were admitted for care with non-life-threatening injuries.
In one incident, numerous shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex, hitting nearby buildings and vehicles. No one was injured. The agency also reported one firearm-involved robbery and a knife attack which also ended with a hospitalization.
The reports come in the wake of a deadly shooting at the Lotus Gentlemen's Club in Prichard, which left one dead and two others injured. More information has been requested on that incident.
The following incidents were reported by MPD:
Domestic Violence Burglary, Assault and Domestic Violence Assault
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 1:28 a.m., officers responded to a domestic altercation involving a shooting in the 1000 block of Forrest Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's ex-boyfriend had unlawfully entered her residence and shot her current boyfriend. Additionally, the ex-boyfriend physically assaulted the victim. The male victim was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, while the female victim sustained minor injuries. The subject fled the scene before the officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery, Possession of Marijuana, and Attempt to Elude
On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint in the 1000 block of Bernice Hudson Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victims were outside when they were approached by two unidentified male individuals. One of the individuals brandished a firearm and demanded the victims' cell phones, vehicle keys, and money. The victims complied with the demands, and the suspects fled the scene on foot. Shortly after, officers apprehended the suspects in the nearby vicinity. Both suspects were detained and found to be in possession of drugs and the stolen items belonging to the victims. Deante Moultrie, 25, and Travon Bingham, 27.
Assault
On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Bungalow Court North in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a verbal altercation had taken place between the victim and a known male subject. During the course of the altercation, the male subject produced a gun and shot the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital, with a non-life-threatening injury. The officers apprehended the subject in the area. Edwin Gullen, 22, was arrested.
Assault
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers were in the area of the 200 block of Lawrence Street when they were flagged down regarding a victim who had been shot officers discovered a male victim nearby who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment. The subject involved in the incident fled the scene. This case is currently under investigation.
Assault
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Springhill Medical Center in reference to a male victim who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was walking in the vicinity of Collins Avenue and Jessie Street when an unknown vehicle approached him. Reportedly, an unidentified individual inside the vehicle shot him and subsequently fled the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. This incident is currently under investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Building (X2) and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle (X2)
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to 7380 Hitt Road, Bexley Ridge Apartments in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had fired multiple shots, striking two occupied apartments and two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot. No one was injured. This incident is currently under investigation.
Assault
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 10:04 p.m., officers responded to 5413 Carol Plantation Road in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim and his house guest were involved in a verbal altercation, and during the altercation, the male subject cut the victim. The victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The subject fled the scene before the officers arrived.
