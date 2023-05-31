As lawmakers get ready to call it a wrap on this year’s legislative session, Mobile representatives and local film industry leaders hope a plan to raise Alabama’s film tax incentive from $20 million to $50 million will make the final cut.
Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, presented House Bill 429 to the Legislature’s lower chamber for a third reading on Tuesday, May 23. Sponsored by nine other lawmakers, including Mobile Republicans Chris Pringle and Margie Wilcox, the bill aimed to gradually raise rebates for movies and other entertainment produced in Alabama to $150 million, laid out specific qualifications for production companies and included music and AI (artificial intelligence) as eligible projects.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
The Alabama House has sent a bill to the Senate that would increase the cut off on lodging, sales and use tax rebates on films from $20 million to $50 million. The incentives have brought film companies flocking to the state and have resulting in movies, such as "About My Father" and others to film on location in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
