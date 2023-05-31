Flick on the wall Movie set
BY SHANE RICE

As lawmakers get ready to call it a wrap on this year’s legislative session, Mobile representatives and local film industry leaders hope a plan to raise Alabama’s film tax incentive from $20 million to $50 million will make the final cut.

Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, presented House Bill 429 to the Legislature’s lower chamber for a third reading on Tuesday, May 23. Sponsored by nine other lawmakers, including Mobile Republicans Chris Pringle and Margie Wilcox, the bill aimed to gradually raise rebates for movies and other entertainment produced in Alabama to $150 million, laid out specific qualifications for production companies and included music and AI (artificial intelligence) as eligible projects.

