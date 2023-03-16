Mobile local Naked and Afraid

Terra Short was the first openly transgender male to female person to compete on Discovery Channel's "Naked and Afraid." The Mobile local appears again in a new spinoff, "Naked and Afraid: Solo."

A transgender person and Air Force veteran from Mobile appears in “Naked and Afraid: Solo,” a new version of the Discovery Channel show in which they previously participated in 2022.

According to a press release, Terra Short was “the first openly transgender male to female” to participate in “Naked and Afraid” during the show’s 14th season. Short’s partner was medically evacuated after two days, and they survived another 19 days alone in Zambia, Africa.

