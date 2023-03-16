A transgender person and Air Force veteran from Mobile appears in “Naked and Afraid: Solo,” a new version of the Discovery Channel show in which they previously participated in 2022.
According to a press release, Terra Short was “the first openly transgender male to female” to participate in “Naked and Afraid” during the show’s 14th season. Short’s partner was medically evacuated after two days, and they survived another 19 days alone in Zambia, Africa.
“While some people can’t imagine why I would say ‘yes’ to such an adventure, I can’t imagine ever saying ‘no,’” Short said in a statement. “I was literally spitting distance from crocodiles, hippos, lions and a hyena. That sounds crazy to some people, but, to me, that’s exactly where I want to be.”
“Naked and Afraid: Solo” took Short to a remote part of Mexico to endure another 21 days in the wilderness, the press release reads. The series premiered on Mar. 12.
Short is a co-owner of Barebones Bushcraft, a Gulf Coast nonprofit startup to teach first responders and veterans primitive survival skills and foster community.
