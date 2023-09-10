Parrotheads of different feathers from across the Gulf Coast and the country migrated to downtown Mobile Sunday afternoon to sip “boat drinks” and reminisce about singer-songwriter and Mobile legend Jimmy Buffett a week after his death.
“Clearly, Mobile loves Jimmy Buffett,” Joseph Brennan, who organized the second-line parade and musical tribute with John Killian over the last week, said. “It seems almost like a homecoming in a good and bad way.”
Before his death from a rare form of skin cancer at age 76 on Sept. 1, Buffett made a career singing and writing about his life, which included a big slice of his time growing up along the Gulf Coast. He may be most known for his 1977 hit “Margaritaville,” and the restaurants which share its name, but the people who danced, sang and walked down Dauphin Street Sunday afternoon remembered Buffett for making his own special place in American music and taking them along for the ride.
“He makes you feel like you’re on a vacation if you can’t make it there,” Jeff Melson, a 25-year member of the U.S. Coast Guard in Mobile, said.
When he’s away on weeks-long missions around the Caribbean, Melson said Buffett’s song “Come Monday” takes him back home.
Joi Rodgers said she listened to all of his albums, but did not find any significance in the 1974 Buffett staple until she heard it by accident on a jukebox. She meant to press the button for “Margaritaville,” but her finger slipped, Rodgers said. “Come Monday” instantly became her favorite song.
Living in Perdido Key, Florida, Rodgers said she ran into Buffett and his sister Lucy around town and at the Flora-Bama nightclub. As he was in his songs, he was in life, she said.
“[Buffett] was just a laid-back, cool guy. Every song he sings about, he was like that,” Rodgers said. “He meant the world to me.”
The lavish costume she wore for the parade included a necklace of silver beads with a real salt shaker hanging from it. When asked why she did not wear flip-flops to complete the “Margaritaville” reference, Rodgers answered, “Jimmy wore Chuck-Taylors, too.”
Michael and Jenni Zimlich walked down the aisle to “A Pirate Looks at 40” when they got married on Dauphin Island years ago, Zimlich said. She even named her now 17-year-old daughter Delaney, after Buffett’s 1994 song “Delaney Talks to Statues,” she said.
Buffett’s music can be heard throughout their memories, Zimlich said, and so many of his songs correspond to events in her family’s life.
The Zimlichs rolled through the parade on a golf cart outfitted in tropical flowers and leaves, and with a manatee statue perched upright in the back. The statue they picked up in Key West, Florida a few years ago serves as their mailbox, Zimlich said, but they uprooted it for the day to pay tribute to Buffett’s marine conservation work.
She remembered fondly getting a phone call from a friend that Buffett was playing a small concert at Lulu’s Homeport Marina restaurant in Gulf Shores after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in April 2010. The family hurried down and were able to catch the show before Buffett left. Zimlich said people carried her daughter in her wheelchair and made sure she could see the performance. It would be her daughter’s first and only live experience with Buffett.
“He’s still watching over us making sure we’re having a good time,” Zimlich said.
Though she grew up in Ohio and now lives in Texas, Erin Geiser described herself as a “born and raised Parrothead” whose childhood memories are soundtracked with Buffett’s music.
She heard about Sunday’s parade on Facebook, and decided she and her son, Oliver, could make the drive easily from their home around San Antonio, Texas.
“He was his own genre. He created his own place,” Geiser said. “So many people could relate to him.”
As the parade marched past bars and restaurants boasting specials on margaritas and other Buffett-inspired fare, fans waved napkins with parrots printed on them instead of the usual white handkerchiefs seen in second-lines. Blow House Brass Band played jazz music at the front, while other musicians and speakers throughout the parade played their own versions of Buffett’s songs.
Brennan and Killian said they knew they had to do something to honor Buffett, whom they called “a son of Mobile,” after his death last weekend. With help from the Downtown Mobile Alliance, Moe’s Original Barbecue, the Mobile Police Department, the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel and countless others, they said they were able to host the rolling memorial with ease.
“It's been a fun week remembering him,” Killian said.
Situating him with Mobile writers Eugene Walter and Julian Rayford, Brennan said Buffett was a storyteller who romanticized the coastal lifestyle in his songs.
If only 10 of his friends showed up, Brennan said it would have been a good time. The idea of possibly 2,000 people attending the parade and afterparty is “amazing,” he said.
