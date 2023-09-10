Jimmy Buffett parade

Parrotheads from across the Gulf of Mexico and the country celebrated Jimmy Buffett's life and legacy with a second-line parade down Dauphin Street Sunday afternoon.

 Staff photo

Parrotheads of different feathers from across the Gulf Coast and the country migrated to downtown Mobile Sunday afternoon to sip “boat drinks” and reminisce about singer-songwriter and Mobile legend Jimmy Buffett a week after his death.

“Clearly, Mobile loves Jimmy Buffett,” Joseph Brennan, who organized the second-line parade and musical tribute with John Killian over the last week, said. “It seems almost like a homecoming in a good and bad way.”

Jimmy Buffett fans sing and dance to "Cheeseburger in Paradise" before a parade kicks off in downtown Mobile Sunday afternoon.
Buffett Parade Zimlich cart

Michael and Jenni Zimlich decorated their golf cart to ride in a Jimmy Buffett memorial parade in downtown Mobile Sunday afternoon. Their manatee mailbox stands in the back. Delaney Zimlich and Edie Hefferman (left to right) sit in the back row.

A parade to celebrate the life and musical legacy of Jimmy Buffett kicks off in downtown Mobile Sunday afternoon.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.