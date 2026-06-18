Mobile Police MPD Blotter

A Mobile man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a murder that occurred Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Airport Boulevard.

According to a press release issued by the Mobile Police Department, 24-year-old Jakoby Fowler allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at an apartment in the Hillcrest Estates apartment. 

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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