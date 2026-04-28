Mobile Police MPD Blotter

A man who allegedly shot a mother and her son on April 15 at an apartment complex on Dauphin Street has turned himself in, the Mobile Police Department said Tuesday morning. 

MPD spokesperson Blake Brown told Lagniappe Mobile resident Andre Nelson, 33, came to police headquarters Monday afternoon and was arrested shortly thereafter. 

Andre Nelson

Shown is a photo of Andre Nelson, 33, who allegedly shot a woman and her son on April 15 at the Dauphin Gate Apartments on Dauphin Street. 

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription