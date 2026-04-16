Featured Man arrested for shooting woman in car BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 16, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Mobile man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly shooting at a woman at a home near Trimmier Park, according to a Mobile Police Department statement.According to MPD, Aiden Madyun, 18, opened fire on a woman, who he knew, during an argument sometime around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Reneke Avenue, which is near Trimmier Park. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“xE H2D 5:D4@G6C65 E92E E96 G:4E:> H6?E E@ E96 DF3;64E’D C6D:56?46 E@ 82E96C A6CD@?2= :E6>D H96? 2 G6C32= 2=E6C42E:@? 6?DF65[ C6DF=E:?8 :? E96 5:D492C86 @7 E96 7:C62C>[” |!s D2:5] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 G:4E:> E96? 5C@G6 96CD6=7 E@ 2 =@42= 9@DA:E2= E@ 36 EC62E65 7@C 2 ?@?\=:76 E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FCJ] |!s =@42E65 |25JF? =2E6C[ 2CC6DE65 2?5 3@@<65 9:> :?E@ |@3:=6 r@F?EJ |6EC@ y2:= 27E6C ` 2]>] %9FCD52J] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmq2D65 @? E96 492C86D 96 :D 724:?8[ :E :D =:<6=J |25JF? 2==6865=J D9@E 2E E96 G:4E:> H9:=6 D96 H2D :?D:56 2 G69:4=6] w6 H2D 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE 568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46[ 7:CDE 568C66 2DD2F=E 2?5 D9@@E:?8 :?E@ 2? @44FA:65 G69:4=6] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm|!s :D 2=D@ DE:== :?G6DE:82E:?8 2 (65?6D52J D9@@E:?8 E92E @44FCC65 2E E96 s2FA9:? v2E6 pA2CE>6?ED D@>6E:>6 2C@F?5 f A]>] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm~77:46CD H6C6 42==65 E@ E96 2A2CE>6?E 4@>A=6I[ =@42E65 2E bad_ s2FA9:? $EC66E[ 2E fi`d A]>] 2?5 7@F?5 @FE EH@ A6@A=6[ @?6 >2=6 E66?286C 2?5 2? 25F=E H@>2?[ 925 366? D9@E] q@E9 G:4E:>D H6C6 2=C625J E2<6? E@ 2 9@DA:E2= 7@C EC62E>6?E G:2 2 A6CD@?2= G69:4=6] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmpD @7 `` 2]>] %9FCD52J |!s H2D DE:== =@@<:?8 7@C 2 DFDA64E] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 :?4:56?E D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] p?@?J>@FD E:AD 42? 2=D@ 36 DF3>:EE65 G:2 E6IE 2E gcc\ad`\_ecc]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia Crimes Law Enforcement Violent Crime Misconduct Human Rights Abuses Crime Violence Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Ex-director forfeited bonus pay ahead of resignation Local restaurateur launching county 'gateway' café Fairhope ‘giant penis’ protestor found not guilty New ambulance rules draw ire Sunday Brunch — The victory tour begins Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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