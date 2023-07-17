Rape, Unlawful Imprisonment, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, and Criminal Use of Pepper Spray
On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Patton Avenue in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female victim. Joseph Salter Jr., 24, was arrested.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Flowers Drive in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s ex-girlfriend had unlawfully entered her residence and physically assaulted the victim. Erica Covan, 42, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, July 15, 2023, at approximately 10:50 a.m., officers responded to 6200 Airport Boulevard, Greentree Apartments, regarding a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had fired a firearm. No one was injured. Ladarius Peterson, 29, was arrested on the listed charge and outstanding warrants.
Domestic Violence Burglary and Interference with a 911 Call
On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to 3220 Cottage Hill Road, Parkside at Cottage Hill Apartments in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had unlawfully entered the residence and was armed with a gun. The subject attempted to prevent her from calling 911 and proceeded to assault the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.