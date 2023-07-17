mobile police MPD

Rape, Unlawful Imprisonment, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, and Criminal Use of Pepper Spray

Joseph Salter Jr., 24

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Patton Avenue in reference to a domestic violence complaint.  Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female victim. Joseph Salter Jr., 24, was arrested.

