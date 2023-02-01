The following incidents were reported on Feb. 1, 2023.
Burglary
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded to 908 Dawes Road in reference to a stolen motorhome. Upon arrival officers discovered that Semmes Police had the subject in custody. Officers discovered that the subject took the motorhome without having permission to do so. Charles Elliott, 59, was arrested.
Burglary
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Medford Drive East in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject unlawfully entered the victim’s residence, was confronted by the victim, and then fled the scene on foot. Officers canvassed the area and where unable to locate the subject. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Hwy 90 in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject unlawfully entered the victim’s residence, was confronted by the victim, and then fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that approximately four or five subjects, two known female subjects and one armed with a knife forced their way into the victim’s residence and had a physical altercation with the victim. The subject fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, LSA
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 7:38 p.m., officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole. There were no victims on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 3:50 a.m.,officers responded to 146 Yester Oaks, Yester Oaks Apartments in reference to a theft of property complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject that fit the description of the subject involved in the theft. Officers discovered that the subject took the victim’s property from 3692 Airport Boulevard, Lucky’s Irish Pub and then fled the scene. James Pritchard, 46, was arrested.
