Travis Lofton Daphne

Travis Lofton of Mobile was arrested for the death of Jason Mallette on Thursday.

Daphne police say 41-year-old Travis Lofton of Mobile is responsible for the shooting death of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe employee Jason Mallette early Thursday morning, according to a Friday statement.

Lofton allegedly shot Mallette once as he opened the Daphne restaurant’s door at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Police believe Lofton shot the man because of a “grievance” involving Lofton’s wife.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.