Daphne police say 41-year-old Travis Lofton of Mobile is responsible for the shooting death of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe employee Jason Mallette early Thursday morning, according to a Friday statement.
Lofton allegedly shot Mallette once as he opened the Daphne restaurant’s door at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Police believe Lofton shot the man because of a “grievance” involving Lofton’s wife.
“Lofton’s wife is a Taziki’s employee and there was an apparent grievance with the victim,” the statement reads. “Whether that was actual or perceived remains under investigation.”
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Lofton at around 9 p.m. Thursday night. He was booked into Baldwin County Jail Friday morning on a murder charge, where he still remains without bond at the time of writing.
Daphne Police Department Chief Brian Gulsby thanked the MCSO, the Mobile Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for their help in the investigation and Lofton’s arrest.
“This was a stellar example of police work by the officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and telecommunicators in this department and a prime example of the dedication they display every day,” he said in a statement.
Mallette's family created a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral expenses. At the time of writing, they have raised $8,095 toward their $15,000 goal.
"Jason was a devoted and loving father," Tabatha, his wife, wrote. "Jason made the best of everything. He never took anything too seriously and wanted those around him to laugh and smile...We want Jason to be remembered as the fun and loving person and father he was."
