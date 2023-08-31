Kentarius Rashad Williams, 31

Kentarius Rashad Williams, 31, who is being held by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. 

A 31-year-old Mobile man will serve seven years in federal custody for attempting to fraudulently obtain a $20,000 COVID-19 relief loan and for trafficking fentanyl while awaiting trial.

On Aug. 23, U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer sentenced Kentarius Rashad Williams, 31, a resident of the Carver community, to 14 months for wire fraud for falsifying a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application in April 2021. Williams was also issued a 71-month sentence for fentanyl distribution, violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.