A 31-year-old Mobile man will serve seven years in federal custody for attempting to fraudulently obtain a $20,000 COVID-19 relief loan and for trafficking fentanyl while awaiting trial.
On Aug. 23, U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer sentenced Kentarius Rashad Williams, 31, a resident of the Carver community, to 14 months for wire fraud for falsifying a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application in April 2021. Williams was also issued a 71-month sentence for fentanyl distribution, violating the conditions of his pretrial release.
In the 2021 filing, Williams claimed he ran a "cleaning service" business and reported annual earnings of $102,675 and $8,333 in monthly payroll. He applied for the maximum loan amount for a sole proprietor of $20,833.
Williams’ case was previouslytiedto a local web of PPP-related crimes. Federal prosecutors revealed 16 “related” cases in December 2022, amounting to more than $360,000 in fraudulent relief loans. Additional cases remain sealed, while most of the defendants have pleaded guilty.
After charges were handed down last year, Williams also violated the terms of his bond. According to prosecutors, from September 2022 to February 2023 Williams was involved in distributing fentanyl and sold it to confidential informants on multiple occasions. Those transactions were captured on video.
A search warrant was executed at Williams’s apartment in February, and agents seized fentanyl and oxycodone. Williams’s cell phone contained numerous text and Instagram messages where he discussed drug sales.
In one message sent in January, Williams wrote he “got rich off” selling fentanyl and claimed he could buy it “dirt cheap.”
Upon release, Williams will be required to serve five years of supervised release with mandatory drug testing and treatment.
U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced the sentence. While prosecution was managed by Assistant U.S. attorneys Kasee Heisterhagen, Lydia Lucius and Justin Roller.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation spearheaded investigations, and they were assisted by the SBA Office of Inspector General, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Mobile Police Department.
