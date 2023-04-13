A Mobile man will spend 20 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon and trafficking methamphetamine.
According to a Thursday press release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Joseph Gray Jr., 33, of Mobile was arrested in March 2021 by the Mobile Police Department after he was found in possession of marijuana and a gun. Gray was previously convicted of three robbery offenses for an incident in 2011.
In a separate offense, Gray attempted to smuggle meth, other various drugs and contraband to Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore in April 2021.
Gray pleaded guilty to both offenses and received a concurrent 20-year sentence for both crimes. Once released, Gray will serve an eight-year term of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Sean Costello of the Southern District of Alabama and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations made the announcement. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Mobile Police Department, and the Alabama Department of Corrections investigated the cases.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Beth Stepan, Kacey Chappelear, and Scott Gray prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.