Gray, Joseph Jr.

Gray, Joseph Jr.

A Mobile man will spend 20 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon and trafficking methamphetamine.

According to a Thursday press release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Joseph Gray Jr., 33, of Mobile was arrested in March 2021 by the Mobile Police Department after he was found in possession of marijuana and a gun. Gray was previously convicted of three robbery offenses for an incident in 2011.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.