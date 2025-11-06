Mobile County District Attorney's Office

A Mobile man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing an 18-year-old at a West Mobile pool party in June 2021, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

In October, Isaac Parker, 22, was found guilty for the intentional murder of Isaiah Dickerson, 18, four years ago. A Mobile County jury sentenced him to life in prison on Wednesday. 

