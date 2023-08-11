After more than a year and a half, Mayor Sandy Stimpson is discontinuing the city’s LGBTQ-plus liaison program, his office announced in a statement Friday morning.
The program began in early 2022, after Stimpson was approached about appointing liaisons to his office from the LGBTQ community. Originally aimed to unite the city, Stimpson said in the statement that the appointment of Michael Tyner and Natalie Fox has had the opposite effect because he has not named liaisons from any other group.
“Instead of an action of unity, it created a rift within the city as it unintentionally communicated privileged access to the mayor’s office when, in fact, no such special privilege exists with any group or organization,” Stimpson said in the statement. “It is for this reason that I have decided to discontinue the liaison positions.”
The appointments of Fox and Tyner to the positions were originally meant to help the city “navigate issues facing their community and Stimpson believes the two individuals have done good work in that regard.
“Natalie Fox and Michael Tyner have done just that,” Stimpson said. “They have represented their community with integrity, and I appreciate their service to the City of Mobile.”
In their own statement, Fox and Tyner said they were “disappointed” in the mayor’s decision to get rid of the roles.
“We were thrilled for the opportunity to be advocates for our local LGBTQ+ community and we believed that this was an important step in the mayor’s campaign for One Mobile,” the statement reads. we’ve spoken directly with the mayor’s office about incidents of antagonism towards the LGBTQ+ community, and we’ve held town halls to discuss important issues and spotlight agencies that impact our community. In a short amount of time, we’ve made a lot of good progress.”
Tyner and Fox said while the decision is “disheartening,” the work toward a more inclusive city would continue.
“To our LGBTQ+ family and allies in the City of Mobile: we know it is disheartening to hear this news. But, this does not mean work to continue to improve the inclusiveness and equality in our city will stop,” the statement reads. “On Saturday, August 19, we will be hosting a community gathering at Flip Side from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. We will be joining with several local LGBTQ+ community support agencies to address this development and talk about next steps in a new plan to build and strengthen our community. In the meantime, we are with you, and we are ready to do the work needed to truly make our city One Mobile.”
The city has been receiving backlash about the program for months, following a city-sponsored Pride-themed Artwalk event in June. The city’s stance on LGBTQ issues also became a talking point for groups opposed to recent annexation efforts in West Mobile.
