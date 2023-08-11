LGBTQ liaisons

After more than a year and a half, Mayor Sandy Stimpson is discontinuing the city’s LGBTQ-plus liaison program, his office announced in a statement Friday morning.

The program began in early 2022, after Stimpson was approached about appointing liaisons to his office from the LGBTQ community. Originally aimed to unite the city, Stimpson said in the statement that the appointment of Michael Tyner and Natalie Fox has had the opposite effect because he has not named liaisons from any other group.

