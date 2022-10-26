A Mobile murder suspect released on bond was nabbed by Louisiana authorities nearly two months ago for illegal possession of weapons and transporting nearly 9 pounds of methamphetamine.
Less than an hour after being contacted by a reporter about the matter, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office moved to have his bond revoked. The order was signed by Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby a short time later.
Eric Moseley Jr., 36, of Grand Bay, was released on a $150,000 bond for murder and first-degree burglary earlier this year stemming from a deadly shootout at a Days Inn near Tillman’s Corner Feb. 2, where he allegedly shot and killed 42-year-old Melissa Cody.
Moseley is now back in custody and being held in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center where he faces drug and gun charges.
According to filings, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office objected to Moseley’s bond approval, which was ordered by Zoghby.
Moseley was arrested Feb. 8 by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) and was charged with intentional murder. He was able to make bond two days later and was released, according to Mobile Metro Jail records. Court documents indicate Moseley had no prior criminal history recorded in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Moseley has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and according to localpress reportsat the time, is claiming he shot Cody in self-defense when her husband began shooting at him. The case is currently pending an indictment by a Mobile County grand jury.
During a preliminary hearing, MPD detectives alleged Moseley attacked Cody with a shotgun after he was reportedly scammed while attempting to hire her as a prostitute. Her husband exchanged gunfire with Moseley, striking him in the foot.
Cody would allegedly use social media to contact men about prostitute services and meet them at local hotels. According to court testimony, Cody would take payment upfront and would then ditch her clients at room doors claiming she had to get a new key.
Though unconnected until now, Moseley’s name cropped up in crime reports six months later, when St. Tammany Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office detectives stopped him on Interstate 10 near Slidell. According to thereport, Moseley was driving a Buick LaCrosse and was pulled over for “several” traffic violations.
Detectives searched the vehicle and found 8.68 pounds of meth and a .40-caliber handgun.
Moseley and a passenger, Rusty Chase Smith, 32, also of Grand Bay, were arrested and charged with possession of and intent to distribute methamphetamine. Moseley was also charged with carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled substance, which is illegal in Louisiana. Both were booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, though Smith appears to have been released.
Moseley remains in custody on a $50,000 bond where he is indicated as “releasable.” Despite this arrest taking place nearly two months ago, no motions had been filed to revoke Moseley’s bond as of Tuesday morning. Lagniappe attempted to contact a spokesperson with the Mobile County DA’s Office via email at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday. District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office did not respond to questions about the case, but at 10:48 a.m., court records show her office filed a motion to revoke Moseley’s bond. Zoghby signed the order at 12:53 p.m.
Reporting on crime, public safety, courts & Mobile County — Scott Johnson, 30, has spent the better half of the decade reporting Alabama news. In the Northwest corner of the state, Johnson jumped head-first into journalism covering rural Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.