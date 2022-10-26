A Mobile murder suspect released on bond was nabbed by Louisiana authorities nearly two months ago for illegal possession of weapons and transporting nearly 9 pounds of methamphetamine. 

Less than an hour after being contacted by a reporter about the matter, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office moved to have his bond revoked. The order was signed by Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby a short time later.

Eric Moseley Jr.

