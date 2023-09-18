Thomas Shooting

Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. and windows at the Urban Emporium shattered after being struck by gunfire (file photos).

A gunman involved in the New Year’s Eve gang-involved shootout in downtown Mobile has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on illegal firearm charges.

Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 23, was sentenced to 120 months in prison on Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffery U. Beaverstock for possessing a pistol modified with a “Glock chip,” a device that enables it to fire automatically.

NYE shooter pleads guilty to Glock switch, purchased firearm from Mobile gun show
Mobile police made 'instantaneous' response to NYE shooting

