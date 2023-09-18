A gunman involved in the New Year’s Eve gang-involved shootout in downtown Mobile has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on illegal firearm charges.
Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 23, was sentenced to 120 months in prison on Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffery U. Beaverstock for possessing a pistol modified with a “Glock chip,” a device that enables it to fire automatically.
Thomas is accused of killing a man and indiscriminately shooting a Glock model 22 .40-caliber handgun into crowds on Dauphin Street near Lure Nightclub during Mobile’s Moon Pie Drop celebration.
Thomas is simultaneously facing state-level charges for the murder of Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, who is believed to have been Thomas’ target. He is also being charged with first-degree assault for injuring as many as eight people between the ages of 17 to 57 and shooting into nearby buildings.
The incident was captured by nearby surveillance cameras, and Mobile police were only yards away when the altercation occurred. Videos posted to social media showed chaos as shots fired, with crowds of people fleeing the scene.
“Wantonly shooting into an innocent crowd, Thomas made his crime even more dangerous and serious by using an illegal machine gun,” U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello said. “Working with our federal, state and local partners, we will do everything we can to protect our community by taking these illegal weapons off the street and putting the criminals who use them in prison.”
According to the plea agreement, Thomas arrived in downtown Mobile around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 with a cousin and a friend and spent around two hours at Lure Nightclub. They intended to watch the Moon Pie Drop at midnight.
Thomas was outside of the club when he encountered Reives and a second individual. He said Reives was in a white shirt, talking loudly, appeared drunk and “did a look.” Thomas claims he saw Reives put a gun into his pants before walking up to him, where he reportedly said “I will shoot your ass right now.”
According to court filings, the footage shows Thomas pulling out his gun and firing several shots, hitting Reives in the head behind the ear and fatally injuring him.
The second individual with Reives, identified as “M.P.,” produced his own pistol and began shooting back at Thomas. The two exchanged gunfire and sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Two guns were recovered at the scene, one near Thomas and another under a nearby car. A third gun was found on Reives, “stuffed deep inside [his] underwear.” That gun was also equipped with a Glock switch and was loaded with 17 rounds in an extended magazine.
Investigators collected 22 fired .40 caliber shell casings, four damaged bullets, three bullet jacket fragments and two lead pieces.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mobile Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.