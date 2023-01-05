Mobile authorities have charged a 22-year-old with four felonies in connection with the gang-related shooting that disrupted the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown. One person was killed and nine others injured during the incident.
On Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, the Mobile Police Department identified Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. as the suspect responsible for the shooting. He faces a murder charge for the death of Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, in addition to first-degree assault and shooting into both an occupied and unoccupied building.
Thomas was escorted out of Mobile Police Headquarters on Thursday afternoon wearing a hospital gown and a neck brace. He declined to answer questions from reporters and was transported to Mobile Metro Jail.
According to authorities, an argument between Thomas and Reives on Dauphin Street between Cathedral and Bienville squares escalated into a gunfight around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Thomas allegedly shot Reives in the chest with a pistol modified to fire like an automatic weapon. Reives was declared dead at the scene. An unnamed associate of the deceased was also armed and shot back at Thomas. Both Thomas and the Reives associate were injured in the exchange.
The shooting sparked a flood of law enforcement into the area and videos posted on social media show a crowded and chaotic scene, with bystanders fleeing the area.
Thomas was being treated at USA Health University Hospital since Saturday. As of Tuesday, six of the injured bystanders were released from care, while one victim remained in critical condition. Reives’ associate is also still hospitalized.
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters during the Thursday perp walk violent activity such as this will not be tolerated.
“This will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Prine said. “That doesn’t always mean we will be able to stop it or prevent it from happening. The Mobile Police Department has a resolve that’s not going away.”
Prine said additional charges could be filed against Thomas for the remaining seven victims, but added there were “challenges to overcome” in the process. He said MPD continues to work with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office in that regard.
According to Prine, Thomas shot “indiscriminately” into the streets striking and wounding the seven uninvolved victims.
Prine said the first-degree assault charge is due to him shooting and injuring Reives’ associate.
Prine said Reives’ associate, who shot Thomas, wouldn’t likely face criminal charges at this time because of the circumstances.
“He is a victim as far as this incident is concerned,” Prine said, stating the decision came after consulting with the DA, and his involvement “could be” construed as an act of self-defense.
“We’ll consider this case closed, at least at this juncture,” he added. “Of course, we look forward to the day [Thomas] is prosecuted.”
