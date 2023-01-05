Mobile authorities have charged a 22-year-old with four felonies in connection with the gang-related shooting that disrupted the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown. One person was killed and nine others injured during the incident.

On Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, the Mobile Police Department identified Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. as the suspect responsible for the shooting. He faces a murder charge for the death of Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, in addition to first-degree assault and shooting into both an occupied and unoccupied building.

