(Left) Urban Emporium's front windows are seen shot out and boarded up following the shooting on New Year's Eve. (Right) Mobile police have identified Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, as the deceased victim from the incident.
A man is picking up additional criminal charges on the federal level after being arrested for murder and “indiscriminately” shooting and injuring others on a crowded downtown street during Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, a federal grand jury handed down two gun charges against Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, for allegedly possessing a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. Both charges are associated with a modified .40-caliber handgun that Thomas is accused of possessing during the Dec. 31 shooting. A “Glock switch” instaled on the back of Thomas’ gun gave it “machine gun” capability.
While having the firearm in question is not illegal, federal gun laws make it illegal to have an automatic weapon that is not registered under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
If found guilty, Thomas faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000. Prosecutors are also seeking to have the firearm seized through a forfeiture process should Thomas be convicted.
There are no respective Alabama laws banning conversion devices. In an effort to curb violent crime, local law enforcement has often said they work closely with federal authorities to pursue additional criminal charges when firearms are involved. Mobile officials have said they plan to petition the Alabama legislature during the upcoming session to make switches illegal.
Mobile County state prosecutors have charged Thomas with murder for the alleged gang-related shooting death of Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, on Dauphin Street on Dec. 31. He also faces charges of first-degree assault and shooting into both an occupied and unoccupied building. A total of nine people were injured during the incident, including Thomas and innocent bystanders,
Thomas is being held without bond in the Mobile Metro Jail under the recently enacted Aniah’s Law.
