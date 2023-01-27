A man is picking up additional criminal charges on the federal level after being arrested for murder and “indiscriminately” shooting and injuring others on a crowded downtown street during Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, a federal grand jury handed down two gun charges against Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, for allegedly possessing a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. Both charges are associated with a modified .40-caliber handgun that Thomas is accused of possessing during the Dec. 31 shooting. A “Glock switch” instaled on the back of Thomas’ gun gave it “machine gun” capability. 

Switch

An example of a "switch" is shown in a pamphlet by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF).
Glock switch

A pistol (left) is compare next to one that has a "switch" protruding from the back of the firearm. The switch manipulates the gun's firing mechanism, giving it automatic firing capability.

